Inside TMU’s IWD Panel: Women’s Soccer & the Road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Toronto prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this June, another historic moment in Canadian sport is unfolding alongside it.

While the men’s tournament is expected to dominate international headlines, the launch of the Northern Super League marks the beginning of Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league.

Toronto Metropolitan University Athletics and Recreation hosted a panel on March 4th at the Student Learning Centre (SLC) as part of its Bold Women Giving Collective event and in celebration of International Women’s Day. The occasion brought together women working across sport leadership, sponsorship and professional league development to discuss the changing landscape of soccer in Canada and the opportunities ahead.

The lineup of panellists included Sharon Bollenbach, Executive Director of the World Cup 2026 for Toronto; Manpreet Pandha, Senior Manager of Enterprise Sponsorships for North America at the Bank of Montreal; and Kathleen Hegarty, Vice-President of Brand and Partnerships at AFC Toronto.

Moderated by Jen McMillen, the discussion explored how the momentum around the World Cup could help build a stronger future for women’s professional soccer in Canada.

The Foundations of the Game

For many athletes, their future begins long before professional leagues or international tournaments. Gabrielle Solano is a biomedical engineering student and second-year defender on the TMU Bold women’s soccer team.

Solano is also the first cohort recipient of the Bold Women Giving Collective Award. She described how the skills she has developed in the field directly influence her academic work.

“Being a student athlete means balancing two demanding worlds,” Solano said. “Engineering pushes me to think critically and solve complex problems, while soccer demands discipline, resilience, teamwork and the ability to perform under high-pressure moments.”

Over time, Solano said she began to see the academic and athletic worlds as interconnected rather than separate.

“The mindset I bring to the field is one that I bring to my academics,” she said. “On my team, I’m not the player with the most minutes, and I’m not the one scoring the most goals—and I probably never will be. But soccer has taught me that my impact isn’t measured only by a statsheet, my impact comes from the energy and support I give to my teammates.”

For Solano, financial support from the Bold Women Giving Collective helps ease some of the financial pressures that student-athletes face, allowing them to dedicate more time to their studies and their sport.

“When organizations like the Bold Women Giving Collective invest in women’s sport, that return far extends a single individual,” she said. “It strengthens teams, supports younger athletes and contributes to innovation in sport.”

She also emphasized that global tournaments like the World Cup are built on local and university-level programs that develop players and leaders.

“As we look towards the FIFA 2026 World Cup, we often focus on the global stage,” Solano said. “But the road to that stage begins long before kickoff. It starts in university programs like my own, at community fields, and in mentorship spaces—places where women are supported early and consistently, and where potential is recognized and invested in.”

Toronto’s Role on the Global Stage

Planning the World Cup in Toronto is not only about organizing matches. For Sharon Bollenbach, it also involves showcasing the city’s identity to a global audience.

The tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, the United States and Mexico. Toronto will host several matches at BMO Field, but the city also plans to create experiences beyond the stadium.

Bollenbach said the committee wants visitors to experience everything that makes Toronto unique.

“Our theme for the World Cup is ‘The World in a City,’ and I’m really proud of that,” Bollenbach said.

In addition to the games, the city will host a large fan festival at Fort York and The Bentway, where visitors will be able to experience Toronto’s multicultural communities through food, performances and cultural programming.

“We want people who live here and people who are visiting Toronto to get into the neighbourhoods; to go experience those cultures, to meet with neighbours,” she said.

The Rise of Women’s Professional Soccer

The momentum surrounding women’s soccer in Canada has already become visible through the launch of new professional teams.

Kathleen Hegarty reflected on AFC Toronto’s first match at BMO Field. The event attracted a sold-out lower-bowl crowd of 14,500 fans, signalling that demand for women’s professional soccer in the city was stronger than many anticipated.

“‘Build it, and they will come,’ they said,” Hegarty laughed. “But how encouraging it was to see all of our fans from the moment we took pitch.”

Having attended countless events at BMO Field, Hegarty expressed that the crowd’s energy during the first AFC game stood out from the rest.

“That day felt differently. I could see that these fans are passionate about growing the game here in Toronto and in Canada,” she said.

Rather than relying on past data when attracting brands and partnerships, Hegarty explained that the team focuses on building relationships with organizations that share the long-term vision for women’s professional soccer.

Many of those partners have since renewed or increased their support for the team’s second season, reflecting a growing confidence in the league’s future.

Why Brands are Investing

Corporate sponsors are also recognizing the rapid growth of women’s sports. Manpreet Pandha said the data surrounding women’s soccer has become impossible for brands to ignore.

“In Canada alone, since 2023, women’s sport has doubled in growth,” Pandha said. “It’s projected to be a $570-million market by 2030.”

While the industry is expected to generate more than $2.3 billion in global revenue by the end of the year, Pandha explained that the appeal of women’s sports extends beyond financial projections.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” she said. “It allows brands to be in a really cool space where purpose and performance coexist and intersect.”

Pandha notes that fans of women’s sports often demonstrate an alignment with the values of the brands backing their teams.

“When we’re growing the game by creating opportunities that are allowing us to make meaningful investments with intent, we’re ultimately growing the good.”

A Changing Landscape for Women in Sport

For the panellists, the current era of women’s sports represents a shift from when they first entered the industry. Hegarty recalled that during her childhood, women’s soccer was far from mainstream.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t look on the TV and see women playing soccer,” she said. “Now that’s a reality in our world, which is really exciting.”

Bollenbach has also witnessed change in leadership positions across the sports industry.

“I think there are a lot more women leaders in sport than there were many years ago when I was starting out,” she said.

While representation has grown significantly, Bollenbach says the motivation behind working for the industry remains the same.

“We started in this field because we had a passion and an interest. When you have that passion, you will go the extra mile because you see the difference you’re making.”

Advice for Students

As the discussion concluded, each panellist offered advice to students interested in pursuing careers in sports, whether on the field, behind the scenes, or in the boardroom.

Pandha encouraged students to remain curious and open to opportunities.

“It’s not a nine-to-five, and it’s not linear,” she said. “You have to be a student of learning that is curious, open, and welcoming to any opportunity that comes your way.”

Hegarty urged students, especially women, to recognize that they deserve space in leadership roles.

“Take a seat at the table,” she said. “You have to believe in yourself, and you have to take that initiative.”

Bollenbach added that volunteering can often be one of the most effective ways to enter the sports profession.

“This industry is full of opportunities for volunteering,” she said. “So many organizations are looking for keen, bright people who have energy, talent and passion.”

When asked to complete the sentence: “The future of women’s sports in Canada is…,” each panellist offered a different answer, though they shared the same sense of optimism.

“A force to be reckoned with,” Bollenbach said.

“Bright, bold, and built by intention,” Pandha added.

“The future of women’s sports in Canada,” Hegarty concluded, “is now.”