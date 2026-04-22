INSIDE THE WNBA’S NEW CBA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long uphill battle, WNBA players are finally getting paid what they’re worth in a landmark new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

On Mar. 18, it was announced that the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association had reached a deal on a seven-year, historic CBA.

Pay discrepancy has been a long-standing issue in women’s sports, and the longest-running women’s professional basketball league is no exception. Since its inception in 1998, WNBA players have argued for better pay, benefits and working conditions, with salaries often lagging behind the sport’s growing numbers.

When the WNBA exploded in popularity in 2024, players saw it as the perfect opportunity to push for higher pay and better revenue sharing. Players formally opted out of the 2020 CBA in October 2024, citing the league’s rising viewership, attendance records and increased revenue as reasons to strike a new deal. This 17-month negotiation period was one of the most intense storylines in the league, if not the most.

During the 2025 All-Star Game, the second-most-watched in WNBA history, players used the 2.2 million viewers to send a message: “Pay us what you owe us.”

"Pay us what you owe us."



Players making their voices heard ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/8ZFtzqy3QP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 20, 2025

This move by the players on the WNBA’s biggest stage became a symbol of the fight for equity in women’s sports, only adding to the pressure on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to make the next CBA so good that the players couldn’t refuse.

Then came…nothing.

After the 2025 WNBA season ended, an offseason of uncertainty began. Negotiations between the WNBA and the WNBPA were described as “tense and cryptic,” with many players unanimously voting to authorize a potential strike in December 2025.

The league set a deadline of Mar. 10, warning that if an agreement was not reached by then, the start of the regular season would be in limbo. As the months leading up to the 2026 regular season dwindled, cryptic talks between the WNBA and WNBPA turned into an intense marathon.

From Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, the organization and its players spent over 100 hours in gruelling negotiations. These talks would sometimes last 15 to 16 hours a day as the two sides hashed out big problems and ironed out small ones, all while the fate of the 2026 WNBA season hung in the balance.

On the morning of Mar. 18, it was announced that the WNBA and WNBPA had reached a unanimous agreement. The deal, set to begin on May 8, 2026, will introduce a new revenue-sharing system that is expected to deliver more than $1 billion in player salaries and benefits over the next seven years. The new CBA will also raise the salary cap nearly fivefold, from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7 million in 2026.

Even better? The deal includes significantly increased performance bonuses, enhanced benefits for retirees and recognition payments for WNBA veterans and retired players based on years of service. These benefits ensure that WNBA players are taken care of for life, on and off the court.

WNBA players have been rallying for increased salaries for nearly three decades. After generations of hard work and talent going underpaid, the WNBA’s new CBA is a big step in the right direction for the future of women’s sports.