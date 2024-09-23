4 essay collections and memoirs to switch your TBR up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

So, I wouldn’t consider my summer to be a brat summer. On the contrary, my summer consisted of a lot more reading than I thought I’d do.

One would think an English major would be tired of reading books after doing nothing but reading for an entire academic year. While that is partially correct, this summer, I ended up reading a lot more essay collections and memoirs over the break than my regular fiction list!

Therefore, I thought, why not start off the new school year by recommending some of my favourite compiled essays and memoirs from the summer season for all of you lovely readers to enjoy?

From memoirs about religious trauma to essays about food, I have scoured every sort of memoir and essay collection there is. If you’re in a reading slump, looking for a new read, or want to change your reading up from BookTok romances, stick around to discover four new finds.

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

My first recommendation really inspired me to, one, start reading more memoirs and non-fiction, and two, write this list! How to Say Babylon is Safiya Sinclair’s recounting of her childhood in Jamaica as the daughter of a tyrannical Rastafarian father. Her father was skeptical of what Rastafarians call “Babylon,” or Western influence in their family and culture. In order to prevent this influence, Sinclair, her sisters, and her mother weren’t allowed to wear makeup, pants, or jewellery or cover their hair. They also weren’t allowed to make friends or socialize with people outside of their nuclear family. Sinclair’s prose is beautiful and poetic, clearly influenced by her mother sneaking her poetry books while her father would be away working at nearby resorts to support the family. Sinclair’s writing and the way she paints her story for the reader is extremely moving; there were quite a few passages in this that made my heart sink. If you’re trying to search for a feminist memoir that wasn’t written by a celebrity, pick up How to Say Babylon and see what you think.

Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Anyone who knows me knows my relationship with food is sort of complicated. Due to my being on the autism spectrum, my sensory limitations really show up with the foods I eat and, by extension, limit my palate. Despite this, though, I’ve always really loved cooking shows and food blogs. Do they fix my yearning to try things like seafood or certain dishes? Absolutely not. But what they do provide is joy. I can feel the joy of cooking and eating radiating from this selected author. This is why I decided to pick up Bite by Bite. Aimee Nezhukumatathil uses different foods or spices to recount eras of her life and how those foods tie her to her family and friends. She talks about mangos and how they make her feel connected to her Filipina and Malayali Indian heritage, as those countries produce the best variety of mangos. She recounts memories of how her dad, after being paid from his job at a hospital, would take Aimee and her sister to get gyros together. Nezhukumatathil uses both personal and historical narratives to discuss her love and appreciation of food without being too preachy or acting like you will know the food she’s talking about. Her tone throughout the read is approachable and reminds me of food TikTokers I love, like Justine Dorion, The Korean Vegan, or BabyTamago. If you’re a foodie, or just have some interest in good eats, Bite by Bite is the book for you.

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

Carmen Maria Machado’s In The Dream House discusses a topic that not many memoirs will — a toxic lesbian relationship. Machado’s memoir recounts her time in college in a relationship with a woman that turns into a nightmare and retells the events in a genius way through the use of different cinematic tropes, genres, and techniques. While changing her former partner’s name to “Dream House,” she uses witty titles like “Dream House as High Fantasy,” “Dream House as Lesbian Pulp Novel,” and “Dream House as Confession” to retell her story. By using these cinematic techniques and tropes, the memoir feels dynamic. The story never really feels like it drags out, and you can feel the emotion behind each chapter. While the memoir deals with an incredibly painful and traumatic experience in Machado’s life, she writes with such care and each trope is delivered beautifully. This is one of those non-fiction books where the language isn’t trying too hard or doesn’t present itself to be incredibly high-brow. Overall, her memoir reads as if it’s a podcast — conversational and easy to understand.

The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centred Planet by John Green