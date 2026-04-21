How To Get Into Women’s Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s hockey teams overcame Canada in thrilling overtime victories at the 2026 Winter Olympics, giving the United States a rare double gold. However, what ought to have been a single celebration of greatness devolved into a dispute over exposure and respect.

President Donald Trump quipped that the Women’s team would also need to be invited or he may be “impeached” after the U.S. men’s team received a congratulatory phone call from him, along with an invitation to attend his State of the Union speech.

Given that the ladies had already earned their gold only days earlier, many saw the joke as disparaging the women’s team’s achievements. While expressing delight in their Olympic accomplishment, the U.S. Women’s hockey team graciously declined the White House’s invitation, citing scheduling and professional obligations.

The response spurred a wider conversation about the support, recognition, and conversation surrounding female athletes —not just at major competitions like the Olympics — but throughout the year.

Both supporters and aspiring athletes may use this as a launching pad to become more involved in Women’s sports both on and off the field (or rink or court). Here’s how you can do the same.

Follow the Professional Leagues

Olympic athletes are now continuing their careers on professional platforms in women’s basketball, hockey, and other sports, and new talent is emerging.

Following Olympic success, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has seen a spike in interest and attendance. The league is reaching out to new cities through their “Takeover Tour” and merchandise is selling quickly.

The season is made more interesting by rivalries, rookies, and playoff pushes. Check team schedules, try to attend local games, and keep up with league happenings.

If you’re interested in Basketball, leagues like the WNBA provide year-round competition, visibility, and opportunities to connect with local teams. Choose a team based on your favorite player, playing style, or geography, and begin to follow them regularly. The stories develop swiftly.

One of the greatest ways to support women’s sports outside of important international events is to attend regular-season games and interact with team communities.

Start With Players

One of the easiest ways to get more involved in women’s sports is to invest in the personalities of athletes. Fans can better understand the people behind the performances by following notable players on social media, seeing interviews, and learning about their experiences—from collegiate careers to international competition. Games become more meaningful and emotionally compelling when you are aware of an athlete’s struggles and triumphs.

In women’s sports, accessibility is also crucial. Many athletes engage directly with fans on the internet through blogs, live streaming, and comments, in contrast to several larger men’s leagues. This transparency strengthens the sense of community surrounding the sport by making it simpler for fans to engage with the players and the league.

Watch Regular Season Games

One of the main barriers to the expansion of women’s sports is “Olympics-only” enthusiasm. Large crowds watch the Olympic Games every four years, but after the competition is over, most of their interest wanes. Fans must continue to be involved during normal seasons if women’s sports are to grow steadily. Following teams over time—watching regular-season games, studying team dynamics, and monitoring postseason races—is what it means to be a true fan.

Deeper plots and rivalries are developed as a result of this continuous involvement, which heightens the competition’s excitement. By following Instagram profiles, posting highlights, and participating in civil conversations in online forums, supporters can also help leagues. The competition gets more interesting and significant the more regularly people watch.

Attend a Live Game

When you watch sports live, everything is different. Attending games might be particularly appealing because women’s leagues frequently offer a different ambiance than major men’s leagues. More families and younger fans can attend because tickets are usually less expensive than in larger leagues. Additionally, games are frequently held in cozier, smaller spaces, which puts spectators closer to the action and strengthens their bond with the club.

Players are frequently more easily accessible through community activities, autographs, and post-game meet-and-greets. These experiences, when paired with a warm, family-friendly setting, may make live women’s sports events feel more intimate and unforgettable, fostering devoted and enduring fan support.

Support Coverage and Media

Fans contribute to the visibility that is necessary for women’s sports to grow. Ratings and streaming figures rise when games are watched via legitimate broadcasts, indicating to networks that there is genuine demand. It also demonstrates to media sources that viewers desire frequent coverage by subscribing to websites, newsletters, or apps that cover women’s leagues.

By posting news and highlights on social media, athletes and games can reach a wider audience than just their current fan base. Participating politely in online conversations keeps the sport in the spotlight and improves the community.

Broadcasters and sponsors are more inclined to spend money on coverage, marketing, and sponsorships when they witness an increase in viewership, engagement, and conversation, which aids in the expansion of women’s sports.

The Bigger Picture

This current debate surrounding the Olympic Men and Women’s Hockey teams serve as a reminder of a persistent fact — Women’s accomplishments are not always immediately acknowledged.

However, fan interaction has great power. Consistent attendance boosts leagues, sponsorships, publicity, and cultural dialogues. It’s not necessary to become an instant fan. Simply begin to observe. Select a league. Select a group. Find out the names of a few players. Watch next week.

Women’s sports need to be seen, not defended.