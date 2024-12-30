How To Find The Best Red Lip For Your Winter Makeup Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is here, and that means it’s time to pull out those cozy winter boots, wrap up in your scarves, and grab your warm clothes. But an equally important part of the winter routine is makeup.

Warm nudes and rich, deep tones are all the rage for the season, but the most exciting part is the makeup selection — especially lipsticks. This season’s lip shade is red, and it’s back like never before.

One swipe from a beautiful red lipstick can brighten up any look. Red can be worn at a late-night dinner, a New Year’s Eve party, a classy event, or even as a part of your everyday makeup routine.

To discover the best red lipstick for you, start by swatching. Head to your local Sephora and try out a range of multiple brands, or even consult makeup artists there. They can offer valuable tips and tricks — after all, they’re there to help.

Another way to find the perfect red for you is by checking social media. Makeup gurus and influencers give great in-depth reviews on how to find the perfect lipstick. Influencers like Paloma on TikTok are sharing their journeys in finding the best lip products. Paloma has garnered thousands of views and has helped countless people find their perfect lipstick.

As the weather gets colder, I’m here to make your life easier and tell you about my five favourite red lipsticks for the season.

1. Elf: O Face satin Lipstick

If you’re looking for an affordable lipstick for this winter, look no further than Elf’s O FACE Satin Lipstick in the shade “No Regrets,” which retails for $12 on Elf’s website.

This is a deep-tone red lipstick with long-lasting wear. It’s pigmented and leaves a satin finish. If you are looking for a way to incorporate red into your makeup routine this winter, I highly recommend it.

2. Fenty beauty: fenty icon the fill semi-matte refillable lipstick

The Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Lipstick in the shade “The MVP” is the perfect red shade for the season, retailing for $16.50 at Sephora and $27 on the Fenty Beauty website.

This lipstick is both long-lasting and highly pigmented and is the perfect lipstick for a late night out with friends or going out for a drink at a local bar. It’s also semi-matte with a perfect hint of gloss.

It’s on the pricier side, but the quality makes up for the cost. The best part is that it’s refillable, meaning you can recycle your lipstick case.

3. Pat Mcgrath: mattetrance lipstick

The critically-acclaimed makeup artist Pat McGrath formulated the perfect red matte lipstick, and it works like a charm for this season. The shade “Forbidden Love” is a classic red that is sure to impress.

The MatteTrance Lipstick works for all skin tones and is best for a late night out on the town. McGrath explained on her website that once you apply the lipstick, dab your lips with a tissue then brush some setting powder on top to get the matte finish.

The lipstick retails for $51 on Pat McGrath’s website and $53 at Sephora.

4. Maybelline new yorK: superstay matte ink

Maybelline’s New York SuperStay Matte Ink lipstick is affordable and necessary for the season. The shade “Exhilarator” is a perfect shade for the season.

This liquid lipstick is sold for $13.99 on Maybelline’s website and $10.20 at Walmart. It’s also available at local drugstores and is an excellent spunky red to incorporate into your routine.

Superstay Matte Ink can easily be worn to your university lectures, a party, or to just jazz up your regular makeup routine with bright colours. I think this is an excellent starter if you are just beginning to try red lips.

5. Mac cosmetics: lipglass

Mac Cosmetic’s Lipglass lipstick in the shade “Ruby Woo” is the cutest glossy red that leaves a radiant and hydrating shine. If you are looking for something that can be worn to a meeting or an event, then this is a great choice. It can be paired with a red lip liner to make your lips pop.

Retailing for $33 on Sephora, this lipstick is sure to enhance your look this winter.

Winter has already begun, and having makeup that fits both your budget and style is crucial. As you research and look for the perfect red lipstick, always remember that red never goes out of style. Good luck with your search!