Embodying Pop Diva Style: Breaking Down Fashion Looks So You Can Dress Like Your Favourite Star

Pop divas like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift took over the world in 2024! With sold-out tours, multiple award wins, and topping the charts, they are unstoppable.

There’s a list of pop divas that the internet is obsessing over right now for valid reasons, with each of them having their own unique sound and style, inspiring fans everywhere to be themselves and embrace either inner diva.

The best way to gain self-confidence and channel your own inner diva is through your style. So, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to embrace your inner diva inspired by your fave pop girl’s fashion style.

Oliva Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress who is now a three-time Grammy Award winner and is in the midst of her GUTS World Tour, that’s transformed into a Netflix concert movie.

Rodrigo got her start in the industry as a Disney Channel actor and has since accumulated growing attention, especially through her notable pop-punk style. When she’s on stage, her outfits consist of glittery silver skirts, sparkly jumpsuits, and a pair of combat boots for that edgy flare.

Rodrigo’s street style is definitely more subtle but still shows off her unique fashion with lots of plaid skirts, combat boots, graphic tees and dresses. Her style is almost edgy academic chic, where she rocks iconic pleated shirts, plaid dresses and lots of layers.

If you want to channel your inner Rodrigo, why not try out a pair of iconic combat boots or Converse that she’s known for wearing? Or, put on a pleated mini skirt paired with a graphic tee or tank. For a plaid look, maybe try out a plaid skirt or dress layered with a long-sleeved tee.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour is now in full force, with this diva killing it on her biggest headlining tour yet.

Carpenter also started out as a Disney actress but has since rocked the music industry with her back-to-back hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” followed by her latest album, Short n’ Sweet. Her amazing tour outfits have been going viral on social media,a and her style is definitely one that inspires many fans.

Carpenter’s wardrobe is straight out of a dream with her bold and sparkly dresses, platform heels and all of the glitz and glam.

Her album isn’t just “short n’ sweet,” but so are her outfits. Carpenter is known for her iconic lingerie-like dresses in cute colours like yellow, pink, and blue. She knows how to be classy and chic together in the perfect way with matching sets, lots of bows, a chunky heel and mini skirts.

Her style incorporates inspiration from Y2K, with low-waisted skirts, fur and lots of glitter. My favourite aspect about Carpenter’s fashion is that it’s so fun to play with when incorporating it into your own wardrobe.

Taylor Swift

The pop phenomenon that has taken over the world with her 11 albums and Eras Tour is definitely a fan favourite. Starting from country music all the way to being the most popular pop artist of the year, this woman has enough eras to incorporate a style for everyone.

If we’re talking about stage outfits, Swift always has a themed outfit to go with each era, most likely covered in frills and glitter. The best way to embrace Swift in your wardrobe is by choosing your favourite era. For Lover, opt for the colour pink, cowboy boots for Debut, or plaid for Evermore.

When it comes to Swift’s street style, she loves neutral/darker colours with lots of blacks, beiges, and browns. She is constantly seen in pleated mini skirts, either paired with a belt or a sweater on top. She tends to wear classic shoes, like a cute pair of boots, loafers or simple heels.

Swift also seems to channel her inner evermore with lots of plaid skirts, dresses and coats. If you want a comfy way to channel your inner Swift, why not wear a sweatshirt from your favourite sports team, just like how she is always wearing a Kanas City Chiefs sweater to support her boyfriend?

ChapPell Roan

This pop princess took the world by storm with her fun pop hits. She is best known for her theatrical drag looks and performances with extravagant outfits and makeup. Each of her stage looks are so unique that it’s hard to choose just one aesthetic of her to channel. The best way to embrace Roan is to get out of your comfort zone and play with fun colours and materials.

Some of Roan’s most memorable looks are her ringleader outfits and the pink sparkly cowboy fit. If you want to dress more like Roan, definitely add lots of glitter either in skirts or tops and even try out some camouflage paired with pink to channel your inner Midwest Princess.

Her main statement is her big curly red hair, so if you feel like it, try and give your hair lots of volume, just like Roan. To add some bright colours, try putting on some colourful tights under your outfits and some bright makeup to add a statement.

Ariana Grande

There’s no doubt this has been a big year for Grande, from her latest album to starring in the movie Wicked. Throughout her lengthy career, starting out on Nickelodeon to releasing seven studio albums, there’s no shortage of fashion eras to embody.

Of course, she has her iconic cat ears era, her high ponytail and knee-high boots era to now her Wicked and eternal sunshine era. Grande also has an amazing street style and definitely knows how to dress for her body type.

If we’re going to channel our inner Grande, the first step is picking what part of her style you want to take on. If you like her older style, try to add puffy mini skirts, florals and bright pinks to your outfits.

Her most popular style is her iconic thigh-high boots paired with everything from oversized sweatshirts to mini skirts and dresses. More recently, Grande’s been wearing a lot of elegant and classy looks with black and white and pops of red.

Grande’s style is so cute and can be interpreted in so many ways it’s definitely one of my favourites.

Tate McRae

The newest Canadian pop sensation has really created a name for herself this past year. McRae has gone from making covers on YouTube to now headlining world tours. She has her own iconic style with jerseys, mini Adidas shorts, and boots.

McRae’s style is truly quintessential, as she embraces a more masculine tone while putting her own feminine spin on it, making it cool and sexy.

The most recognizable piece of clothing is the jerseys she wears, which are sometimes bedazzled or marked with her signature trademark: T8. She is always seen in low-waisted mini shorts, either paired with an oversized jersey, matching bra, or corset. Her performance outfits usually consist of a personalized Adidas set and tall slouch boots.

If you’re trying to channel your inner McRae, try out a jersey with mini shorts or even some chunky boots. As a casual style, try out low-waisted baggy pants with jeans or some cargos paired with a crop top.

No matter who your favourite pop girl is or what style speaks to you most, the most important thing is to embrace your personal style. The best thing about these pop divas is they are all confident in themselves with their own unique look that represents them. When channelling your inner pop diva, don’t forget to wear what makes you feel your best when jamming out to your fave hits!