How My Childhood Affected My Adulthood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

While many of us are growing up, we don’t seem to realize how much of our childhood interests and activities change or stay the same into adulthood. We’re too busy looking at the other people around us, wondering how we can adapt and conform to our ever-changing environment.

For me, having been in high school quite a long time ago, I wondered how those experiences shaped me: How did my high school memories affect my adulthood? What did I do before high school that affected my adulthood?

After doing some reflecting, I noticed some particular trends.

Some of my interests did translate. When I was in elementary school, I participated in cross-country. I did better than I expected. Heck, I came second in my division.

Unlike track and field, many people would have to run longer distances in cross country. Not only that, but competing in cross country usually entails running through forests, ravines, and trails.

Although I stopped running in high school, I noticed that I still love outdoor hikes and adventures. Sometimes, I go to forests and parks just to explore. And other times, I even trek to Niagara Falls. Maybe being outdoorsy was a result of joining cross country and running through the parks. It perhaps has influenced the person I am today.

There were other examples as well, including the way I was raised as a child. When I was a toddler, my uncle would buy me books filled with poems for me to recite. Every day, I would read and memorize a poem by heart, not in English, but in Mandarin.

After immigrating to Canada, I struggled with English classes. The words, grammar, and vocabulary were difficult for me to remember. However, I pushed through; I would constantly go to the library and read dictionaries just for me to improve my English skills.

When I heard that French classes were starting in Grade 4, I was beyond excited to learn a new language. I was looking forward to knowing more about French, and learning more about French grammar and vocabulary. After learning French for a while, I picked up other languages and learned them on my own time.

To this day, my passion for languages continues to influence my everyday life and activities. I picked up writing, and I tutor ESL students in English, mainly because I enjoy language and communication in general.

A 2014 study published in Child Development lays out that the type of emotional support children receive in the first three and a half years of their lives has an effect on their educational experiences. Perhaps reciting poems as a toddler has influenced me to become more interested in language and culture.

Now, looking back to my younger self, I can see how my childhood activities and interests have shaped me as a person nowadays. Sometimes, it can be difficult to imagine as we constantly change depending on the people around us. However, I believe the activities which brought us joy as children will constantly stick with us because they shape who we are as people, and how unique we are.