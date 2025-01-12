How Microtrends Are Destroying Originality In Contemporary Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is a universally celebrated art form with a rich history. On social media, fashion is a topic often discussed because of its strong relationship with personal aesthetics. This has led to the development of many different fashion micro-trends that come and go online, thus having a heavy influence on the production and consumption of fashion items.

However, this influence is having a detrimental effect on the growth of individual style in younger generations. As platforms such as TikTok and Instagram push certain fashion trends into the spotlight, we as consumers don’t realize how unoriginal our wardrobes are becoming.

There are three values associated with fashion: monetary value, artistic value, and social value.

Perhaps the most obvious, monetary value refers to how much the item costs and can be higher or lower depending on the designer, materials, and area in which it’s bought. The price of a commodity heavily influences who is able to buy it, therefore making it more or less exclusive.

Artistic value in fashion is what I argue to be the most important; it places emotional and personal value on a garment because it’s a symbol of self-expression. People often wear clothes that make them feel good or more like themselves, using the necessity of clothing to showcase parts of their identity.

Lastly, social value is extremely apparent in fashion and can be closely related to monetary value. People who dress according to apparent trends are often idolized on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. This is because they are seen as socially relevant and aware of what other people are wearing.

The people who are naturally better-suited to relevant trends will be idolized even more than the average person wearing the trend, simply because some garments are better suited to certain people. However, the ultimate fashion trend pedestal belongs to those who wear the most expensive and trendy clothing, drawing a connection between monetary and social value in today’s fashion microtrends.

By prioritizing monetary and social value over personal value in fashion, our generation is destroying individual style. With such a variety of fashion aesthetics on social media, it may seem like there are endless possibilities and representations for people with different interests. However, the creation of these styles has created several small boxes of microtrends that people often have to fit into. There is much less intersection and experimentation across genres of fashion, and many individuals find themselves constantly purchasing whatever they see online.

This is where the fast fashion industry is taking over. With companies like Amazon, Shein, Temu and more providing quick delivery and cheap prices, many people are caught in a cycle of constantly consuming cheap clothing in order to fit in with the newest short-lived trend. This is a perfect example of how a culture of materialism is being perpetuated on social media.

Why Personal Fashion Sense Is Important

Art, like paintings, music, and stories, hold importance because they convey emotion, share information, and create connections with others. Personal preference in these art forms is often very specific to an individual, as humans are hardwired to confess themselves through artistry.

Fashion is no different. Clothing provides a way for us to wear art. Even more amazing, clothes allow us to wear art that relates to our personalities, experiences, and opinions. As previously mentioned, wearing a piece of clothing with personal value makes us feel like our authentic selves however that may look.

While each person goes through a profound period of identity formation and self-discovery, often during adolescence, people are also ever-evolving and maturing. As we mature, it’s imperative that we are conscious of our interests in order to develop our personal style.

In my opinion, dressing for your personal style is the exact opposite of dressing to fit in with a trend. While aspects of your individual taste may become part of a trend, this is entirely different from intentionally changing your expression and style so that you can appear as something that other people “like.”

Dressing with our personal tastes in mind not only signals maturity and self-knowledge but also creates the appearance of timelessness. Following trends makes it easier to point out what time period an outfit was popular, which can make outfits seem dated and outgrown. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, a timeless sense of fashion is synonymous with elegance and authenticity, creating a much more compelling and personally accurate image. An excellent example of this is Anna Wintour. By refusing to dress according to trends, Wintour has curated an impeccable image of grace and style specific to her, which is consistent over the span of her 35-year career in fashion.

Furthermore, while clothing is expressive and artistic, it should also be functional and nurturing to our physical needs. We have all heard the age-old saying, “Beauty is pain.” However, most people are their best selves when they are comfortable and feel supported. More than that, each person is created with unique qualities and quirks that make them interesting individuals. Fashion should complement and enhance these original qualities that make us special, not break them down.

The recent trend of ballet flats is the perfect example of a physical barrier that is overlooked when dressing to meet trends. While they may look adorable, they have absolutely no arch support. So, for those with alignment issues in their ankles (like me) or those who commute or walk long distances (also like me), ballet flats are borderline torturous to wear.

There are countless other instances of poorly designed clothing. From uncomfortable materials to garments ill-suited for certain weather conditions, fitting into trends can be completely ridiculous and literally painful.

So in essence, you should wear what you like. Your clothing should make you feel confident and comfortable; use fashion to express yourself. This may look entirely different from person to person. For some, this means wearing clothes that are “unfashionable” to others, but that is also the beauty of art — it’s subjective, as are our personal tastes.

Ultimately, it’s also completely acceptable to like a trend. Since they symbolize a moment in time, they also showcase a part of our generational identity. Previous examples of this are seen through every earlier decade and historical era, where they each have defining fashion trends that make them identifiable and unique. But, to maintain individuality within our generation, we should practice a tasteful selection of fashion trends and think critically about how they fit into our personal expressions.

