How I Made The Most Of Winter Break As A University Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Winter break is the reset button everyone desperately needs each year. For me, it’s that one stretch of time when I can step away from the non-stop hustle of university life and just breathe.

As an international student, going back home to Dubai is the highlight of my year. It’s my chance to relax with family, catch up with old friends, and get my head straight for the semester ahead. Over time, I’ve figured out a routine that helps me balance rest, fun, and a little productivity — just enough to feel good about going back.

The moment I step off the plane in Dubai, my first wish is to unwind. And when I say unwind, I mean sleeping until noon, binging all the shows I’ve been meaning to watch, and eating as much of my mom’s homemade meals as I possibly can. Those first few days are all about doing nothing — no plans, no commitments; just me, my family, and the little comforts of home.

Once I’ve made myself at home, it’s all about family time. There’s something so grounding about sitting in the living room with my parents, watching movies, or just chatting about life. These moments remind me how much love and support I have, even when I’m thousands of miles away.

If you’re spending the holidays at home, try planning a game night or going out for a day trip with your family — it’s such a simple way to make memories you’ll treasure later.

After a few days of chilling and family bonding, it’s time to catch up with friends. Meeting up with old friends is this beautiful mix of nostalgia and excitement. We’re all on such different paths now, but coming together feels like stepping back into a warm, familiar bubble. Whether we are revisiting our old hangout spots or trying out a new restaurant together, these moments remind me of the connections that I have made over the years.

Now, let me be real: I want to ignore everything related to school during the break, but I’ve learned that a little planning saves me from a lot of stress later. I’ve picked up a few strategies to make my winter break not just restful but also meaningful:

Reflect on your semester: Take time to think about what went well and what didn’t. It’s a great way to identify areas for growth. Set small goals: Instead of overwhelming yourself with big resolutions, focus on small, actionable changes — like better time management or trying out a new hobby. Balance rest with productivity: Plan a light, manageable routine. For example, dedicate an hour or two each week to prepare for the next semester.

These little adjustments make a huge difference in feeling ready to tackle the new year.

Toward the end of the break, I ease myself back into school mode. I start packing early (yes, I’m that person), double-check that I have all my documents and books, and skim through my schedule for key dates. It’s my way of making sure I’m ready to hit the ground running when I’m back on campus.