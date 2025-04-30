How Gen Z Is Revolutionizing Second-Hand Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Generation Z is leading a fashion revolution, earning a reputation as the generation that thrifts the most. For young people today, thrifting is more than just a budget-friendly option; it’s a creative outlet rooted in sustainability, individuality, and a deep love for vintage aesthetics.

Whether through browsing local second-hand shops or resale platforms like Depop and Poshmark, Gen Z shoppers are redefining the culture of throwaway fashion that has long dominated the industry. With second-hand fashion offering Gen Z a way to craft unique wardrobes and revive beloved vintage fashion styles that often circle back, it’s no mystery why thrifting has gained a huge cult following.

Gazelle Dhillon is a fashion student at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and an avid thrifter. She began thrifting in stores after moving from India to Canada, where she found a new way to bring her early 2000s fashion dreams to life.

“All my outfits are mostly thrifted, and my style is usually vintage clothes from the early 2000s,” she says. “Thrifting is better for finding unique pieces, especially if you’re interested in dressing like a certain era — retail stores don’t have authentic Y2K-looking clothing.”

For Dhillon, thrifting has become more than just shopping; it’s a way to express herself while finding quality pieces that are made to last, unlike mass-produced fast fashion.

“Second-hand fashion pieces are usually better quality than what you find in a retail store,” she continues. “Quality fabrics show up more often in vintage garments, like wool and silk. You can just tell these pieces were made to last, not fall apart after a couple of washes like so much of what’s sold today.”

A 2023 report by ThredUp, an online thrift platform, reveals that 83% of Gen Z consumers have either purchased or are open to purchasing second-hand clothing. Experts also predict that Gen Z and millennials will drive two-thirds of second-hand spending in the near future, leading to the continued growth of the vintage fashion market.

For many young consumers, thrifting is a way to reduce waste and contribute to a circular fashion economy by extending the life of existing garments. In Canada alone, nearly 500 million kilograms of textiles are thrown away each year, with 85% ending up in landfills, according to waste management company Waste Solutions.

Like Dhillon, many others believe it’s an affordable gateway to self-expression, especially in a generation that prioritizes identity. In the digital era of curated Instagram feeds and TikTok fit checks, second-hand clothing allows Gen Z to experiment with different aesthetics without breaking the bank.

Social media has played a crucial role in fueling Gen Z’s love for vintage fashion. Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest are filled with second-hand outfit inspiration and creative upcycling ideas. Or consider the hashtag #thrifthaul, which has been used over a million times on various social platforms.

Gen Z’s strong embrace of second-hand fashion is more than a short-lived phase — it’s a lifestyle that challenges the cultural norms of shopping for fast fashion.

Thrift shopping also offers something mainstream retail can’t: the thrill of the treasure hunt. For Gen Z, the reward of finding a hidden gem makes the endless hours of hunting through racks upon racks worth it.

However, while thrifting has become a more ethical and economic alternative, Gen Z is still under the confining pressure of consumer culture. Some Gen Z’ers admit their past urges to overconsume were influenced by the constant stream of influencer-driven content pushing fast fashion and microtrends.

“Influencers bombard social media users with ads and posts about fast fashion brands, so the pressure can feel inescapable,” says TMU student Emma De Weerdt.

De Weerdt notes that overconsumption has been normalized, especially with the rise of influencer culture during the pandemic. She recalls seeing large hauls from fast fashion retailers on her algorithm, only for many buyers to shortly later complain about the poor quality and rapid breakdown of those items.

She points to trends like the marble print craze or the House of Sunny dress, which faded as quickly as they emerged, with these trends deemed “out of style” and disregarded almost overnight.

“Influencers should recognize their power,” De Weerdt said. “A lot of people feel pressure to follow every single microtrend, and then shortly after, they discard the item. It’s an unsustainable cycle that influencers promote, which becomes extremely wasteful.”

As someone who actively thrifts, De Weerdt says it’s helped her build a wardrobe with more intention. Still, she acknowledges that even in ethical spaces, the pressure to consume persists.

“No matter what, you’re stuck needing to buy something to keep up with the latest way to be fashionable — even if it’s in a morally good way,” she adds.

Growing up amid concerns about the future climate, many of Gen Z are turning to second-hand fashion as an eco-friendly solution. According to a 2024 Deloitte Global survey, over 60% of Gen Z are concerned about climate change, with sustainability directly influencing their shopping choices.

Others, like Daisy Woelfling, an editor for Youthquaker magazine and content creator, are using their platforms to push back against consumer culture.

Woelfling promotes slow fashion and draws inspiration from the 1960s to shape her daily wardrobe, encouraging her followers to build their personal style instead of chasing fleeting trends.

“I’ve avoided and unsubscribed from influencers who promote constant consumerism,” she states. “There’s an increasing want and need for people to promote ethical values in digital spaces where overconsumption thrives.”

She emphasizes the responsibility influencers have, especially when addressing impressionable young audiences: “Responsible and ethical content should be a key feature of being an influencer,” Woelfling added.

Through her work with various publications, including StyleCircle, Substack, and Youthquaker, she continues to advocate for a more sustainable approach to fashion.

TMU student Aya Bakir has also felt social pressure to keep up with trends, particularly in avoiding outfit repeats. However, she is actively working to unlearn those habits.

“I think it’s strange that social media has created so much pressure to keep up with the latest trends, rather than encouraging people to have their own style,” Bakir said.

Before moving to Canada for university, Bakir relied on fast fashion due to a lack of access to thrifting. Now, she sees it as an affordable and enjoyable way to shop. She has also started passing on old clothes to friends and family, giving them a second life.

“I’m still trying my best to adjust my spending and consumer habits to become more aware of my impact on the world,” she says. “Everyone needs to address their consumer habits, rather than ignore or normalize them.”

In a digital world overwhelmed by fast fashion and the pressure to overconsume, Gen Z is challenging the status quo, one second-hand find at a time. Fashion isn’t just a visual to Gen Z, but rather a loud and proud declaration of one’s unique identity. Thrifting and ethical consumption aren’t just a trend; it’s a growing cultural movement, proving that style doesn’t have to come at the cost of ethics.