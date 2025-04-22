5 Palestinian Women In Journalism That Deserve Recognition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Currently in effect is the International Declaration of the Protection of Journalists, which outlines protective rights and safety guidelines for journalists and media professionals reporting internationally to protect them from any and all human rights violations. Yet, 173 journalists have been killed while reporting in Palestine.

“All journalists, media professionals and associated personnel have the right to protection from all human rights violations and abuses, including through killing, torture, enforced disappearance, arbitrary arrest and detention, expulsion, intimidation, harassment, threats and acts of other forms of violence,” says the declaration.

Journalists have been detained, tortured, and threatened by Israeli forces in an attempt to silence them. An attempt that has proven time and time again to fail.

Despite it all, they continue to stand in front of their camera, relaying the horrors they witness every day, trying to get the world’s attention.

Among the brave are several female journalists and media creators who have stood their ground — women who have worked tirelessly to provide the world with the reality of their lives in Gaza.

Below are five female journalists and media creators who have been telling their stories from the beginning.

Hind Khoudary (@hindkhoudary) Khoudary is 29 years old, was born in Palestine, moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), then to Turkey and returned to Gaza in August 2023. Two months later, her home and her people became targets of further attacks by Israel. She began reporting for Al-Jazeera English, standing in front of the cameras, delivering heart-wrenching narratives — one of which is the death of her friend and fellow journalist Ismail al-Ghoul, in July 2024. Khoudary has been advocating for her country before the events of October 2023. Bisan Owda (@wizard_bisan1) With her curly hair and braces on her teeth, 28-year-old Bisan Owda has documented the crimes against Palestinians ever since Oct. 7, 2023. “I’m still alive” is the intro to all her videos on Instagram, a declaration that, despite it all, she lives. The horrors Owda has witnessed, from being displaced from her home to being there during the attacks on Al-Shifa Hospital, showcase her resilience. Owda labelled herself as a “video creator” before donning the blue press vest. The dire circumstances made her step into the role of a journalist, eager to showcase her day-to-day life and the realities of the Palestinian people. Last year, Owda and Al-Jazeera’s AJ+ won an Emmy in the Outstanding Hard News Feature Story category for their documentary “It’s Bisan and I’m Still Alive.” The documentary followed the early days of Israel’s bombing of Gaza, showcasing Palestinians’ everyday lives. Its raw, emotional storytelling garnered attention and earned the award it deserved because of Owda’s authentic storytelling. Plestia Alaqad (@plestia.alaqad) Freshly graduated and eager to become a journalist, Plestia Alaqad found her dreams coming true in a harrowing way. After Oct. 7, 2023, her journalism focused on the horrors happening before her, and she posted stories and reels on Instagram and TikTok about her experiences. With journalists becoming increasingly targeted by the Israeli government, Alaqad began to worry about her family’s safety, which led her to leave Gaza through the Rafah border to Egypt. Now residing in Melbourne, Australia, Alaqad has written a book, The Eyes of Gaza, which documents that month spent in Gaza. Lama Abu Jamous (@lama_jamous9) Nine years old, with an oversized blue press jacket, Lama Abu Jamous is a journalist in the making. She carries a microphone, also seemingly too big for her, with an unshakeable confidence. Her interviews with fellow journalist Wael Dahdouh showcased her eloquent speech despite being so young. She carries her phone around, seeking stories from Palestinians, documenting their struggle and perseverance. At the same time, a young girl shouldn’t have to be raised in an environment of death and destruction amidst genocide. We see a child who should have had the opportunity to be a kid first. But what young girls and women alike can learn from her is her desire to do good, tell the stories of her people, and make a difference rooted deep in her morality. Abu Jamous may be small, but she is definitely mighty. Shireen Abu Akleh (1971-2022) A Palestinian-American journalist working with Al Jazeera, Abu Akleh has become an icon for Palestinian journalism. She reported on major events within Palestinian history, such as the Battle of Jenin and the Second Intifada. She interviewed Palestinian captives, and her work became known in almost every Palestinian household. Abu Akleh worked not only with Al Jazeera but also with UNRWA. Her coverage of the injustices against Palestine was known worldwide. In 2022, Abu Akleh was reporting on an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid at the Jenin Refugee Camp. Despite wearing her press vest and helmet, she was shot and killed by Israeli forces. Her murder sparked outrage, as activists called for justice and for criminal charges to be pressed on the soldiers responsible. Israel claimed it was not a targeted attack, even though she was identifiable as a member of the press. The attendance at her funeral was colossal, with tens of thousands in attendance. It was met with violence as Israeli soldiers attacked her procession and later, in 2023, destroyed her memorial site. But her legacy lives on, alongside the strong-willed and inspiring women journalists of Palestine.