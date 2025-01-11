18 Period Piece Movies & TV Shows That Are Hidden Gems

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever the weather starts to get a little chilly, or I start to get tired of new popular TV shows, I know it’s time to rewatch my favourite historical dramas.

Whether you’re new to the genre, a long-time fan, or need some convincing, this is the perfect list for you. I’m not a big fan of Bridgerton myself, but I did enjoy the traction it brought to period pieces, and in light of that, there is hope to see more of these dramas in the future!

Here are 18 period piece TV shows and movies that are sure to quench that thirst for historical stories:

Based on a novel by Elizabeth Gaskell, this miniseries follows an enemy-to-lover story during the Industrial Revolution. Trust me when I say that you’ll be hooked and get accurate historical insight into the time period.

If you are a fan of the 2004 Phantom of the Opera, the 1990 version will give you comfort because, in this adaptation, Christine and the Phantom’s relationship is shown in a softer light.

Fan of Theo James, anyone? Based on Jane Austen’s uncompleted novel, set in a seaside town, Theo James, aka Sidney Parker, fosters a romance with Charlotte Heywood. Her free-spirited nature contrasts his serious character, making this an interesting watch.

While this is an older adaptation of Jane Eyre, it’s definitely my favourite. I found it one night while scrolling through a streaming service. It’s a BBC mini-series and it’s a must-watch despite the grainy quality. Something about this version of Jane Eyre really brings to life Charlotte Brontë’s vision from her book.

It surprises me every day that no one has watched this! Keira Knightley (by far the queen of period pieces), Jude Law, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson all in one movie! This is a unique meant-to-be-odd live-action of Tolstoy’s novel of the same name.

To quickly summarize without giving away too much, Catherine reads too many gothic novels to the point where she thinks the rich family in her town are vampires. Yet, it doesn’t stop her from forming a connection with one of the heirs to the estate.

A woman tries to navigate her life through the challenges of being unmarried in 19th-century rural England. As she juggles societal expectations, independence and running a business, she is faced with three suitors of varying backgrounds. One a soldier, another a wealthy townsman, and lastly a humble shepherd.

Everyone is such a big fan of the 2005 adaptation (including me), but the 1995 miniseries is just so much more! More Darcy, more Lizzy and more original plot that is left out in the newer movie.

Set after the American Revolutionary War, it’s about a soldier who wants to rebuild his life. With an amazing plot line and a morally just lead (Adian Turner), there’s no doubt you’ll enjoy this one.

This romantic comedy follows an eccentric family moving into an old English castle while fighting against poverty. Despite troubles with finances, the family’s two eldest daughters find a way to embark on a romance with two wealthy American brothers. Plus, there is a cameo of a young Henry Cavill.

An adaption of another Tolstoy novel, following the lives of aristocratic families during Napoleon’s growing power in Russia. A lot of the time, you’ll be wondering where the peace is, but stick around, and you’ll enjoy it!

Jane Austen is running the historical drama game even 200 years after her death. Emma is a perfect retelling of Austen’s famous novel and gives you so much more to love.

A German series following the true story of Sissi Of Austria. It’s not 100% accurate to real life, but that makes it fun! The costumes and cinematography will shock you. My recommendation is to watch it in German with English subtitles so you get the full experience!

A girl from a poor family is brought up in a rich household. She forms a close bond with one of the heirs to the family fortune, but new guests threaten their friendship. She is reminded of her economic position, she uncovers family secrets, and she must try and balance her desire for self-respect and love.

If you don’t like the miscommunication trope, too bad, you’re gonna like it when watching this. A girl rejects her true love before he leaves for war, he comes back decorated and rich. Need I say more?

While travelling in Florence, Italy, a man offers to switch hotel rooms with a girl because his room has a better view. From that springs an innocent romance, but there are barriers that are stopping her from being with him. She must decide if she wants to live her life without passion or her family’s approval.

Heath Ledger plays the role of a peasant who in hopes of getting rich, has to pretend to be a knight and win jousts. What he didn’t expect was to fall in love with a princess, which would force him to decide between being honest and being rich. This is a fun and funny movie with surprisingly accurate joust rules, settings, and historical context but don’t be fooled, this movie likes to take creative risks!