Here’s Why Your Sweaters Aren’t Keeping You Warm This Winter

Chronically sweaty but shivering in your winter sweaters? No, it’s not just you, I promise.

Think about your favourite winter sweater. Do you actually know what it’s made of? If not, take a look at the material tag on the inside of your knitwear to find out.

Synthetic vs. Natural Fibres

Today, nearly 60 per cent of clothing is made from synthetic fibres like polyester or acrylic, according to Vox.

So, what is a synthetic fibre?

Essentially, it’s a bunch of little plastic strands woven together to emulate fabric. These garments can last up to 200 years in landfills before degrading, and there is increasing research about their contribution to microplastic pollution.

Knitwear made from materials like polyester and acrylic are often the culprit behind the winter cold sweats. Yes, they might be warm, but sometimes they can be too warm.

While natural fibres are absorbent and breathable, synthetics trap moisture (like sweat) inside. Suddenly, you’re too hot but there’s nowhere for your sweat to go. Now you’re damp and hot — not a good combo.

So, what’s the solution? The opposite: natural fibres! Materials like wool or cashmere give you the same (if not more) warmth with added moisture absorption. This doesn’t mean it stops you from sweating altogether, but it allows it to evaporate quickly.

Natural Knitwear Recommendations

If you’re ready for a less sweaty season, here’s a list of natural fibre knits to add to your winter wardrobe.

Before buying a sweater at full price, consider checking your local thrift store — vintage knitwear often has an incredible selection of natural fibres. Buying new wool and cashmere can be expensive — don’t break the bank if you have other options.

To find out what any sweater is made of, you can either check the material composition online or read the garment tag found on the inside of the item.

If you’re an Aritzia girlie, this cashmere cardigan is a must-have! Keep in mind that not all of their sweaters have natural fibres, so be sure to always check the garment tag.

Materials: 100% cashmere

Price: $218.00

Something To Hold — Apres Ski Cardigan

If you love supporting sustainable small businesses, Something To Hold’s knitwear is a go-to. Check out their seasonal drops for the best timeless knitwear.

Materials: 100% merino wool

Price: $270.56

If you’re feeling fancy and want to sport the iconic Polo Ralph Lauren symbol, this cable-knit sweater is a classic choice.

Materials: 80% wool, 20% cashmere

Price: $258.00 CA