February Favourites Roundup: The Best In Beauty, Music & More

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it was filled with exciting new discoveries.

From TV shows, music, beauty, and more, this roundup highlights my most-used and most-loved picks of the month — whether they were released in February or simply became my latest obsession!

February Favourite Beauty Product: Glow Screen Golden Hour SPF 40

Being in the dead of winter and barely seeing the sun for months has left me with a ghostly complexion. This tinted sunscreen gives a great glow during the winter months, creating the illusion that I’ve been soaking up the sun.

Most days, I wear this on its own, but if I want a little extra warmth, I’ll add a bit of bronzer for an even more sun-kissed look.

Runner Ups:

My February Favourite Music: ‘Hallucinating Love’ by Maribou State

The electronic duo, which is comprised of Chris Davids and Liam Ivory, released their last album, Kingdoms in Colour, in 2018, so I was very thrilled to hear that I would be getting some new music from them to add to my rotation.

My favourite track from the album is “Otherside,” featuring longtime collaborator Holly Walker. I’ve had this album on repeat since it came out on Jan. 31, 2025.

I also loved “ll Remember” and “Blackoak.” This album is incredibly versatile, and I find myself playing it nonstop, whether I’m studying, cooking, or just hanging out with friends.

Runner Ups:

“AWARDS SEASON” by Bon Iver

Automatic by The Lumineers

My February Favourite TV show: The Bear

I know I’m late to the game with the 2022 series The Bear, but if you haven’t seen it yet, drop everything and start binging the three-season series.

The show brilliantly encapsulates the intense nature of a kitchen environment while connecting the audience to the personal stories of each character both in and outside of the restaurant. It was the perfect binge after long days on campus and during relaxed weekends at home.

Runner Up:

The White Lotus Season 3

My February Favourite Cafe Drink: Neo Coffee Bar — Iced Matcha Latte

Matcha can be hit or miss, but Neo Coffee Bar does not disappoint. Their bright green Uji Matcha from Kyoto served over ice, had a perfectly mild, earthy flavour. Mixed with oat milk, it was the ultimate combo.

While matcha was my go-to this month, I also enjoyed other comforting café drinks, from lattes to spiced chai.

Runner Ups:

FIKA Cafe iced latte

Page One hot chai latte

My February Favourite Study Spot: Toronto Reference Library

My month wasn’t all fun, given that February is a midterm season. Add in the gloomy weather and snowy days, I found this mouth tricky to stay motivated.

To combat this, I scheduled study days both on and off campus to get me out of the house. Just a 15-minute subway ride from the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus, the Toronto Reference Library was a great break from the campus library.

With multiple floors to pick from, tons of seating and the ability to book study rooms in advance, I’ll definitely be back again.

Runner Ups:

February may have been short, but it was packed with great finds. Whether you’re looking for your next binge-worthy show, a study escape, or a new beauty essential, these picks will carry you well into March!