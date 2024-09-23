Headbanging 101: An Intro to Diverse Hardcore Music

Since the late 1970s, hardcore music has enticed many. Bands like the Germs and Black Sabbath have led thousands into the world of heavier music.
With apps like Spotify and TikTok making music sharing so much easier, subcultures and music genres that aren’t often seen in the mainstream are able to breed faster than ever. However, many of the bands that people tend to recommend don’t represent the diversity of hardcore music or its fanbase.
While hardcore music spans several cultures and countries, the representation and culturally dominant perception of the scene skews heavily towards white men. With these recommendations, hopefully you’ll leave with a different perspective on hardcore music and a couple of new bands to stream.
- Ethereal Tomb
-
Self-described “turtle island doom metal” band Ethereal Tomb has worked tirelessly to raise funds for Canada’s Indigenous community while releasing music highlighting the impacts of colonialism, imperialism, and racism.
In their latest EP titled Life Beyond Oppressors Brutality, they use fuzz and distortion to move listeners in four emotional tracks.
The band has also done a number of charity events and benefit shows, raising funds for the Indigenous community through organizations such as Nations Skate Youth and Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.
At their recent show at Hold Your Ground Fest in Brampton, Ontario, fans moshed to songs from the band’s aforementioned EP. Members Alexander Senum and Aiden Weatherall work harmoniously together to bring an innovative sound to the hardcore genre, and the fans can’t get enough.
With a tour beginning in Toronto on Oct. 31, be sure to check out Ethereal Tomb’s next set!
- Move BHC
-
All the way in Boston, the band Move, also known as Move BHC, has taken the hardcore scene by storm, using their music to spread pro-Black and anti-colonial messaging.
Since January 2019, Move BHC has showcased powerful vocals from Corey Charpentier and a hard-hitting band featuring guitarists Nick Hochmuth and Andrew Crumby, bassist Jake Maclean, and drummer Devon Austrie.
From their debut in 2019 to their most recent album Black Radical Love, Move has used their music to advocate for political causes which are vital to the members’ belief systems.
The band highlights the impacts of police brutality and the co-opting of political movements not only through their lyricism and discography but also via resources shared with their audience through social media. They’ve also donated merchandise profits to the Palestinian Youth Movement and Palestine Red Crescent.
Be sure to keep an eye out for this revolutionary hardcore band.
- Dear Evangeline
-
Often, some of the best bands are right under your nose. That’s the case with Dear Evangeline, a Toronto-based band.
Since teasing the group in 2021, the female-fronted band has released several punchy tracks guaranteed to make you step closer to the mosh pit. With inspirations ranging from Kittie to GEL, this band from Brampton, Ontario, highlights the important space non-men hold within hardcore.
In their recent self-titled album, lead singer Kiera Kennedy’s rage-filled vocals paired with emotionally rich lyrics invited listeners into the singer’s inner world. Songs like “B*TCH” and “Never Ends” bring a bouncy, new sound to the hardcore scene.
Opening for Kittie at their Toronto show in August last month, it’s clear that Dear Evangeline is a group to keep an eye on. Be sure to check out their next show in Milton, Ontario, on Nov. 9, alongside bands from across Ontario and Buffalo.
- LIce
-
Small towns can often create incredible hardcore bands, and Lice from Brampton, Ontario, is no exception.
Joining Dear Evangeline in the Flower City Hardcore Scene, Lice brings a crunchy and unique sound to the genre. Inspired by bands like Gazm and the local scene, Lice’s knowledge and appreciation for the hardcore community shine in their music.
The band’s latest EP, World of Greed, perfectly encapsulates Toronto’s hardcore scene with its melodic bass line and tough vocals. Since the release of their first EP last September, the band has done benefit shows at iconic venues in the city, such as Toronto Style on Bloor St. West.
Lice’s next show on Nov. 9 will showcase a variety of hardcore bands embracing the genre in all its glory, so be sure to check them out.
- Sepultura
-
While the hardcore scene in Toronto is unparalleled, international hardcore music can highlight the variety within the genre. Sepultura, a Brazilian metal band, influenced several subgenres of metal throughout their fifteen studio albums.
With lyrics focusing on class disparity and the importance of individuality, Sepultura proves that hardcore values often transcend countries and continents. Their sound is influenced by bands including Venom and Iron Maiden; the band was built upon the pillars of the hardcore genre.
Their 1996 album Roots helped cement Sepultura as an international metal influence, with songs like “Roots Bloody Roots” highlighting the pride the band feels for their Brazilian heritage.
Anyone interested in the roots of international metal should be sure to check out the band at their farewell tour coming to Toronto this October.