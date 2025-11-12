Hazel Mae: A Trailblazer for Women Everywhere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of sports media — a field long dominated by men — Hazel Mae has become an inspiration to women in the industry through her resilience and confidence. Known for her commanding presence on screen and her unwavering commitment, she is beyond just a familiar face on television — she’s a trailblazer who has redefined what it means to be a woman in sports media.

Hazel Mae is a Canadian sportscaster and television personality most commonly known for her role with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet, where she continues to be one of the network’s most respected reporters and anchors. Born in the Philippines and raised in Toronto, Hazel’s story is one of determination and perseverance. Her multicultural background and global perspective have given her a well-loved voice in the industry.

Her journey into sports media began with her deep passion for sports and storytelling. After Mae earned a degree in journalism from York University, she started taking steps into the world of sports broadcasting, hosting and anchoring various sports programs. She started with small shows, though her breakthrough moment came when she was asked to join the New England Sports Network (NESN) in Boston, where she quickly became the lead anchor for SportsDesk. Through her knowledge of the game and unique storytelling, she quickly became a fan favourite.

When she returned to Canada to work with Sportsnet, Mae not only brought her years of experience but also the resilience of a woman who was continually proving herself in one of the most male-dominated industries in the world. Over the years, she has covered major sporting events and conducted high-profile interviews, including the Toronto Blue Jays’ quest for the World Series.

What sets her apart is not only her skills and experience but her fearlessness. She continues to build her career on preparation and credibility, staying true to herself throughout. In an industry that often scrutinizes women more harshly than men, Mae’s confidence has become one of her greatest assets. She has shown that success is not measured by gender, but by knowledge and hard work.

Despite her success in the industry, her achievements go far beyond the desk. She has received recognition for her leadership, professionalism, and advocacy for diversity in the workplace. She chooses to use her platform to uplift other women and encourage them to pursue their dreams unapologetically.

Mae’s influence reaches beyond the television screen as she launched her own designer dress company, Hazel Mae Design. To young women aspiring to enter male-dominated fields, such as sports, media, technology, or business, she continues to represent what’s possible when confidence meets competence. She’s proof that breaking barriers is not about trying to fit into existing molds, but choosing to reshape them entirely.

Hazel Mae’s career is a testament to women’s credibility as experts, leaders, and innovators. Mae is more than a sportscaster; she’s a symbol of progress, empowerment, and hope. Her journey continues to inspire not just women in sports, but women everywhere to know that they, too, can blaze their own trail.