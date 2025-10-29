Happy 20th Anniversary, Corpse Bride: Here’s Why We Love The 2005 Gothic Fantasy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride hit the theatres and blessed us with the best worst love story? As one of my favourite films, the fantasy musical has a special place in the hearts of many gothic romance lovers.

First premiered on Sept. 7, 2005, at the Venice Film Festival, the animated stop-motion film quickly became one of Tim Burton’s most beloved stories. Co-directed with animator Mike Johnson, Corpse Bride brought together the signature Burtonesque style with beautiful themes of life, love, and loss. From familiar voices like Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emily Watson, to haunting music and gorgeous visuals, Burton was able to create a 77-minute masterpiece still celebrated today.

I may not have been born when it came out, but here’s why I love this 20-year-old masterpiece:

The Tragic Love Triangle Everyone loves a good love triangle. Corpse Bride follows one groom and two brides, except that only one bride is actually living. Victor, Victoria, and Emily’s dynamic is basically the OG triangle, a predecessor to others in stories like Twilight or Challengers. The tension and heartbreak keep you emotionally invested from start to finish, and it helps to see that Victor is not a total douchebag; he’s just in a complicated dilemma. While sitting with your friends, debating whether you want Victor to choose Victoria or Emily, you can’t help but appreciate his connection to and care for women. While I would never recommend finding yourself in a situationship like Victor’s, it makes for an unforgettably beautiful watch. Timeless Themes While the universal themes throughout Corpse Bride flew over my head as a kid, rewatching it as an adult made me realize how many valuable lessons it teaches. Its themes of heartbreak, grief, and acceptance are significant, and it excellently displays true selflessness. Victor’s family arranges his marriage to Victoria to improve their standing in society, and throughout, Victor longs to return to Victoria while being trapped in the Land of the Dead. Yet, he stays by Emily’s side, listening to her story and becoming fond of her. When he’s even willing to sacrifice his life to marry her, she makes the ultimate selfless decision to release him, proving that sometimes you need to let the one you love live the life they deserve. Queen Emily Emily’s appearance inspired a generation of girls who embraced ‘dark’ aesthetics. Gothic romance, Victorian dresses, and macabre art styles all come together to create her unforgettable look. When we think of the Burtonesque art style, she’s usually one of the first to come to mind. Emily’s design is excellent, but her story is just as admirable. She was murdered, heartbroken, and stuck in a place between life and death. The girl went through so much, it’s impossible not to root for her. Emily is funny, determined, and witty in her way of conversation. One of my favourite lines of hers is, “Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any.” Gothic animation has a lot of excellent female characters, but I can definitely say Emily leaves a long-lasting impression that’s hard to forget. Check out the clip below, where the hauntingly beautiful bride Emily prepares to wed Victor in the Land of the Dead: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

Corpse Bride may have just left its teenage years, but as the Burton film that appears most often in Letterboxd members’ four favourites, it continues to keep audiences obsessed. The magic of the movie is that it lives beyond the theatres and becomes a staple in pop culture.

When Burton himself was asked about Corpse Bride’s life in the real world, he responded, “For me, that’s the most beautiful thing. That says something beyond box office or critical acclaim or anything. That, for me, is the most touching and emotional thing. It transcends box office and criticism, so I like it.” And honestly? I think he sums it up quite perfectly.