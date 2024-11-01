7 Halloween Songs From Around The World You Need To Listen To This Weekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is a unifying medium containing different kinds of instruments and plenty of languages. Listening to music in different languages can really broaden your own perspectives.

But what if you’re looking for some Halloween music in other languages? Well, don’t sweat it — a lot of artists around the world have created their own Halloween songs.

So, without further ado, let’s take a quick adventure across the world through our ears:

Europe

Many places in Europe host Halloween events, including Ireland and Germany. The Czech Republic is home to one of the most haunted sites in Europe. And there’s Transylvania — the land full of gothic castles.

Due to Europe’s Halloween culture, the continent is home to multiple talented artists and songs, and here are a few:

Rammstein: “Du Hast”

This is a classic Halloween song; you probably heard it from multiple entertainment venues and festivals.

Rammstein is a popular German industrial metal band known for their theatrics and costumes. And you’ll probably realize this throughout this song.

Not only that, the band itself is known for their peculiar lyrics. In “Du Hast,” the band covers the German traditions of life and death.

Stigmata: “Сентябрь” (September)

Stigmata is a melodic death metal band from St. Petersburg, Russia. This is one of their biggest hits because it describes the eerie feeling of the fall season perfectly.

The song translates to “September,” and it’s about a relationship breakup happening at the start of a new season. If you had an emo phase in high school, you’d be more likely to resonate with the music, too.

Asia

Although Halloween has only recently entered the markets in East and South East Asia, the continent is still home to a lot of dark, eerie Halloween music.

So, if you’re looking to discover more about music in Asia, here are a few Halloween songs:

EXO: “엑소 Monster”

Those who were K-pop fans in the early 2010s perhaps have heard of EXO. One of their most popular songs, Monster, is the perfect tune for spooky season.

The theatrics in the music video, combined with the sound effects, give off a scary vibe. Although the song is full of electropop rhythms, it’s surrounded by a saddening theme: relationship breakups.

VANNDA: “DADDY DA & KING”

VANNDA is a popular Cambodian hip-hop artist who utilizes multiple cultural symbols within his work.

This soundtrack, specifically, although chill, is full of haunted and dark imagery. But the lyrics — let’s just say they’re another kind of spooky as they reference the current social issues within society.

North and South America

Most of us are familiar with the culture in North and South America, especially in regard to Halloween.

There are tons of celebrations in Latin America, such as the Day of the Dead or The Day of the Creole Song. The festivities, in general, are blended with cultural references as well. Here are a few examples:

Calle 13: “Tango del Pecado”

If you love Reggaeton, you’re ready to hear this song. The lyrics are definitely edgy, with references to satanic music and burning in fire with the devil.

If you’re hosting a Halloween party, feel free to add this to your own party playlist.

Voces Veracruzanas “La Bruja – Son Jarocho”

For those who want to learn more about cultural references in music, this song definitely touches upon a lot of references within Latin American society.

Inspired by a legend originating in Mexico, it references a witch with behaviours similar to vampires — creepy indeed. So, better be careful.

Africa

Africa is a place with thousands of ethnic groups and a lot of diversity. However, Halloween is rarely celebrated as a festival there. Instead, certain cultures celebrate a day of memorial for the death of loved ones. Nonetheless, there are some songs with spooky themes.

Omah Lay: “Holy Ghost”

This song is a spiritual soundtrack with plenty of cultural references in it. The artist Omah Lay emphasizes the importance of spiritual connection and impulsiveness.

Moreover, “my nami water” is a reference to the water spirit in African spirituality. So, this song delves into the cultural perspective of Halloween, centring around African traditions instead.

There are so many songs around the world that emulate the themes of Halloween and autumn that are a delightful mix of spooky vibes and cultural connection to our celebrations.

So, the next time you’re in the mood for something haunting, be sure to play these songs. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying a cozy night in, let the music fill your ears.