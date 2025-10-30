Halloween Haunt Is the Fall Experience You Don’t Want to Miss 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who grew up in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), one of the best attractions we have in the city is Canada’s Wonderland.

Every fall, as soon as the spooky season rolls around, the excitement begins: pumpkin patches, fun costumes, chilly nights, and, of course, Halloween Haunt.

This year, there have been major changes with Halloween Haunt, both good and bad. I’ll be going through what is and isn’t worth it at Halloween Haunt to help you make the most of your fall season! For the first time in many years, Halloween Haunt is open on the night of October 31 and will run until November 2.

Original photo by Jessica Kouki

The Halloween Haunt has six mazes for you to try out: Dark Ride, The Crypt, The Ruins, Spirit Manor, Demons of the Deep, and Cornstalkers. Each maze has a different thrill factor. No matter which one you go to, the vibes of the mazes are mixed with adrenaline, screams and laughter.

One thing that’s different about the mazes this year is that they’re not included in admission, but rather incorporated into a haunted attraction pass. However, if you pay $10, in addition to the $45 admission ticket, you can access all the mazes! This new addition implements a higher scare factor by spacing out groups as to not ruin the fun in the mazes.

A tip if you want to check out Spirit Manor: it has the longest queue, as the end of that maze goes straight into the demons of the deep maze.

Original photo by Jessica Kouki

In addition, “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” is the newest haunted experience at Canada’s Wonderland, based on the horror films. Step into terrifying scenes, face cursed objects, and encounter characters from the Conjuring world like Annabelle and The Nun in this 20-minute walk.

Original photo by Jessica Kouki

For those who are not a fan of getting scared, but still want to be part of the experience? Wonderland offers “No-Boo” necklaces for $19.99 (before tax), which allows you to walk around the park without having monsters come up and scare you (though that might not translate if you enter a maze).

To buy your ticket, head on over to The Conjuring Store (Alpen Fest, right side of Wonder Mountain). Take your receipt to the The Conjuring booth to choose your time slot. Tickets are limited and not included with park admission.

There are also various food and drink options at the park that are Halloween-themed if you ever find yourself craving something to eat! From Witch’s Poutine to Monster Tot, Wonderland takes popular foods and adds a spooky twist.

If you are craving a sweet treat, there are multiple festive-themed funnel cakes, such as the Graveyard Funnel Cake, which has pudding, dirt, and gummy worms; the Maple Cookie Funnel Cake, with maple cookies, ice cream, and maple flakes; and the Jack-O-Lantern Funnel Cake.

Original photo by Jessica Kouki

Along with food, there are many drink options; the most popular ones are the blood bags that come with or without alcohol. These cocktails (or mocktails) are a fun experience to try at Wonderland and are definitely a must!

Original photo by Jessica Kouki

And if you are still looking for that extra thrill, most of the rides do operate during Halloween Haunt, as they do during the summer (keep in mind that lineups are averaging the same length as in summer). If you don’t like waiting over an hour for rides, I would definitely invest in getting a fast lane pass!

With all that being said, Halloween Haunt is definitely a Toronto fall experience you should try out to create a night full of memories and fun!