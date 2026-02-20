Hairstyling Hacks for Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all experienced those days when hair just doesn’t seemingly want to cooperate. And yes—it can be incredibly frustrating. Somehow, flyaway pieces appear everywhere, all over the place. But just like other things, there’s an easy way to deal with hair. Or rather, some simpler ways.

Hair is more than just an accessory. Just like clothes and makeup, hair is also a form of self-expression. Think of the difference between a ponytail and a Dutch braid: They both have very different characteristics – one is twisted, and the other one is not. But they can both be the main characters of your outfit—depending on how you style it.

Although hair can seem unforgiving, hairstyles can be changed. You may ask, but what happens if my hair does not hold up? Or what happens if my hair doesn’t last the whole day? By all means, you can definitely switch up your hairstyle—as long as you have the accessories. And even when your hair doesn’t cooperate at first, I guarantee it will later in the day. Yes, it does have a mind of its own.

But despite all of this, styling hair can be incredibly fun. Imagine what you could do within the span of 15-30 minutes: Instead of simply putting your hair in a low pony or straightening it, you can try different styling methods. And you don’t always have to curl your hair to look snatched – sometimes, leaving your hair natural is more suitable.

So are you ready for some hacks? Here they are below:

1. Aim for heatless curls as much as possible.

I’m sure you have woken up to those days when you want to curl your hair. First instinct? You may decide to grab the curling iron. 100% completely normal. However, the heat from the curling iron may not be best for hair. Daily use can damage hair, as around 85% of keratin is destroyed by heat.

So, the best alternative is to look for ways to curl hair without using heat. You can purchase a set of rollers, use a headband, or even just a braid.

These alternatives will save your hair from heat damage and still give you the amazing curls you want!.

2. Use dry shampoo for volume

If you have an important student event to attend, it’s time to use the handy-dandy dry shampoo. Not only does it absorb heat and sweat, but it can also add volume to your hair. Somehow, it makes your hair look thicker and provides more texture. All you have to do is spray your hair with it before you go to bed.

3. Use accessories and clips

Accessories do the job 90% of the time. If your hair isn’t feeling it and you want to style it, bunch it together and clip it with a claw clip. And if your baby’s strands are all over the place, grab a small clip, and clip them to the side of the section.

This small clip will make a huge difference.

4. Cannot braid? Don’t worry

Braids can be such a hit or a miss. On some days, they look great; hair is sectioned properly, and the result is even. But on other days, hair could be pretty messy. The easiest hack on those off days? Go for bubble braids.

Yes, it does look daunting. But there is a workaround. Put your hair up in a ponytail, grab small elastics, and tie them in different sections of your ponytail. You now have a bubble braid.

5. And if all fails, do a messy bun.

If none of the options seem to work, enter the messy bun.

Instead of wearing it on the crown of your head, you can also wear it on the occiput. Grab all of your strands of hair, add a scrunchie, tie it up in a ponytail, and retie it again… but stop midway.

Now, when you’re going to school, and you’re having a bad hair day, don’t sweat at all. Grab some sections of your hair, experiment with it a bit, and you can totally turn that frown upside down. Hair doesn’t have to be a hassle at all, and it doesn’t have to be perfect as well. So, have fun with hairstyling.