Giving a Spotlight to Female Sports Journalists 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long gone are the days when women weren’t even allowed to play sports; now, women are breaking barriers and making powerful moves in the sports world. From trailblazing female sportscasters to the recent launch of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), we have come a long way!

For far too long, the idea that women could make headlines in the sports industry was dismissed. This included working in sports media as well.

In fact, Phyllis George paved the way for women who now work in this male-dominated field. George was the first female sports reporter to work at a major TV network. She worked at CBS as one of the co-hosts for The NFL Today.

George, who was the former Miss America in 1971, faced considerable criticism when entering the sports broadcasting industry.

While on The NFL Today, she was the only woman among the other male anchors such as Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy Snyder. She was an inspiration to many young women who wanted to work in the field of sports broadcasting. George worked at CBS for three seasons.

There is a tremendous difference in the number of female sports journalists today. As a young woman interested in possibly working in sports, I feel a great deal of gratitude for the women who built a foundation for us to feel welcome in the sports workplace. That being said, it is still difficult for women, especially women of colour. It still takes hard work and dedication to make big moves in the industry.

Kayla Grey, a well-known Canadian television sportscaster, is also breaking ground in the industry. Grey was the first Black woman to anchor for SportsCentre on TSN. She advocates for equality and diversity through her show on TSN, “The Shift With Kayla Grey,” where she serves as both host and co-producer. The show centres around sports, highlighting what happens in sports news. The show is enriched with entertainment and culture. It captivates the audience with guest interviews, sports reporting, and more. Grey’s show has provided the sports world with a new perspective on women of colour in sports media.

Like Phyllis George and Kayla Grey, many female sports journalists have transformed the sports world and changed how viewers perceive it as a traditionally male-dominated field. Notable reporters include Erin Andrews (FOX News), Cari Champion (ESPN), Hannah Storm (ESPN), and Malika Andrews (ESPN). The list of remarkable women in this field extends far beyond these six individuals.

With the rise of female sports journalists came the advancement of professional women’s leagues.

The Women’s National Basketball League (WNBA) was founded in 1996, yet it has only recently gained popularity. Two very influential players have sparked this newfound attention: Caitlyn Clark and Paige Bueckers. Clark plays on the Indiana Fever and has a record-breaking talent for the sport. Bueckers plays on the Dallas Wings and is a known force on the court. The WNBA has also seen a recent increase in popularity due to the increased collected interest in women’s sports among the public.

Female sports journalists have brought recognition, representation, and a voice to women’s sports. This has tremendously helped professional women’s sports leagues. Women have broken barriers in the sports world, and this has been demonstrated in numerous ways. From all the sports-loving girls, we thank you!