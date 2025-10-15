Gelato, Gondolas, and Getting Lost in Italy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past January, I made a decision that would open me up to an unbelievable experience. That decision was accepting my offer to participate in the Cortona 2025 Summer Program.

Toronto Metropolitan University’s travel intensives offer a multitude of global experiences, including London, New York City, and Berlin, among many others. Out of all the amazing options, I chose Cortona.

Cortona is a small town in Tuscany, Italy, located on a hilltop. It has become a widely popular go-to tourist spot due to the 2003 romantic comedy Under the Tuscan Sun, which was filmed there.

Don’t get me wrong— I love city life— but I felt that I owed myself the experience of branching out and seeing what’s out there. Especially as a journalist, it helps to have a deep understanding of the world when writing about it. Most importantly, I’ve always wanted to visit Italy’s countryside— and eat lots of Tiramisu.

The Cortona program includes two courses, FCD 230, “Topics in Communication and Design”, and FCD 558, “Intro to Design Thinking.” The courses involve examining specific issues in a worldly context and using design thinking to develop concepts into visual realities.

It was amazing to see how creative people could get! My group conducted a survey to determine how people perceive Cortona through their five senses— smell, taste, hearing, touch, and sight. It was an interesting insight into how differently we can all perceive the space around us, even if we’re in the same one.

This trip was my first time travelling solo, and I didn’t know what to expect. I was anxious about everything—navigating the airport, not knowing the language, and figuring out the transit system—not to mention being a young woman of colour in an unfamiliar country. I was fortunate enough to meet people who shared the same concerns, and together we created a safe space to navigate this new environment. Cortona was truly a dream, and waking up every morning to the view of the beautiful hills was something I never got tired of.

By the end of the trip, I felt like a local. I got used to the faces around town, became a regular at my favourite gelato shop, and took it upon myself to name the stray cats. I felt as if I were part of a little community, and compared to Toronto’s fast-paced lifestyle, it was a welcome change.

I spent three weeks in Cortona, attending classes throughout the week, and on weekends, my classmates and I were free to travel.

Cinque Terre, the first place I went to, might have been the most memorable. It’s an area in Italy consisting of five towns, most known for their beautiful and colourful architecture.

Original photo by Laila Omar

It was my first time on a boat, and the captain’s announcement that the ship was named Titanic did not ease my nerves. Despite this, I was glad to push myself out of my comfort zone, as the view from the sea was unlike any other.

My next trip was to Florence, one of the most beautiful cities I’d ever seen. The churches were stunning, and the open markets gave plenty of opportunities to pick up souvenirs. I also won’t be able to forget the pesto pasta I ate for a long while. After spending my weeks in Cortona’s hilltops away from the heat, Florence’s change of weather stood out to me. I was not prepared to feel the Italian summer heat I’d heard so much about.

I had to experience the authentic Italian culture and visit Venice, the city of canals. Most of the time, Google Maps wasn’t any help getting around, unless we wanted to end up in the water. Speaking of ending up in the water, I, of course, had to ride a gondola.

I couldn’t believe I was riding an authentic gondola in Venice; it felt as if I were in a movie.

Original photo by Laila Omar

The day before I was set to fly back to Toronto, a few classmates and I rented an Airbnb so we could end our final night abroad in Rome. We wandered the streets at night, trying to hit all the major sites, from the beautifully lit Colosseum to trying to get the perfect picture in front of the Trevi Fountain.

Original photo by Laila Omar

There I was in Rome, riding around on an electric scooter in front of the Spanish Steps at 1 in the morning, with people who, a few months ago, I didn’t know existed.

When I received that acceptance letter, I had no idea what I was in for, but I was brave enough to take the risk, and I’ll forever be grateful for my Italian summer.

Take this as your sign—if you’re considering studying abroad or making a significant change you truly desire, stop overthinking and press ‘accept’!