From Stanzas to Sidewalks: Word on the Street Brings Literature to Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Toronto’s Word on the Street Festival returned for its 36th year in late September, transforming David Pecaut Square into a bustling marketplace of stories, ideas and community. The free, two-day event drew thousands of readers eager to browse books, attend author talks, and discover new voices in Canadian literature.

First launched in 1990, Word on the Street has grown into one of the country’s largest literary festivals. This year’s programming featured panels, workshops and readings from Canadian and Indigenous writers. It also had a sprawling exhibitor marketplace where publishers, bookstores and independent authors set up side by side.

For many writers, the festival is one of the few chances to meet readers in person.

“People can actually pick up your book, flip through the pages, and connect with it in a way that’s impossible online,” said indie author Ainsley Doty, who spent the weekend handing out bookmarks and chatting with festivalgoers.

That personal connection matters! With limited shelf space in bookstores and rising costs in publishing, emerging authors often struggle to break through. Festivals like Word on the Street bridge the gap between writers and their audiences, offering what many describe as a more intimate, grassroots approach to literature. Events like this also give authors valuable exposure, helping their work reach readers who might not encounter it otherwise.

Author Cecily Walters said the conversations at her table have been invaluable. “Readers are excited, they’re coming over to chat, and we’ve been selling quite a few books,” she said. Her debut book, The Ghosts of Nothing, pitched with “A Wednesday Addams kind of feel,” resonated with readers seeking something fresh and offbeat.

Beyond sales, the festival also builds community. Many authors describe discovering fellow writers’ work and leaving with long to-be-read lists of their own. “As an author, I’m obviously a big reader,” Walters added. “I’ve been discovering a lot of books here, and I have a huge TBR (To Be Read) list now thanks to this place.”

The programming of the event works to inspire and highlight new generations of writers. TMU student Shahaddah Jack took part as both a mentor and speaker in Word to the Youth: From Streets to Stanzas, a showcase for emerging voices bridging poetry, performance, and lived experience. Meanwhile, TMU’s White Wall Review, the university’s Journal of Creative Writing, founded in 1976, was also present at the festival, sharing its latest issue and connecting with the literary community.

The event’s location in the heart of downtown Toronto, steps from St. Andrew Station, made it easy for families, students, and longtime festivalgoers to attend. With sunshine, lively crowds and rows of tents lined with books, the atmosphere underscored the power of literature to bring people together.

In an era of digital distractions and shrinking bookstore space, the Word on the Street Festival stands out as a reminder that Canadian stories continue to thrive and that the love of books is best experienced face to face.