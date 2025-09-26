From Palestine to Qatar: Understanding Israel’s Conflicts Across Six Countries 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has continued its destructive incursions on the Gaza Strip, killing over 65,000 people and injuring 165,967. The Israeli state says these attacks are in response to Hamas’s Oct.7 assault, but are escalating them into a wider campaign against Gaza’s population. As the unjust conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, it is unimaginable to think that Israel would cause violence against five other nations in the Middle East and North Africa. These countries include Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar, and Yemen.

Israel’s motivation for targeting these distinct nations is intertwined with the ongoing conflict with Palestine, and it needs to be discussed.

Lebanon

Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) orchestrated multiple attacks against Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political and paramilitary group that has long been in political hostility with Israel. Hezbollah is known to play a part in the Axis of Resistance, alongside the Islamic Jihad and Hamas, designating that the alliance between these parties poses a clear threat to Israel. The culmination of attacks in Lebanon includes:

Sept. 8: A strike on Hezbollah’s camps in the Beqaa Valley.

Sept. 9-10: Attacks near villages along borders.

Sept. 11: A drone strike on a car, killing a senior Hezbollah member, Wassim Said Jibaai.

Sept. 12-13: Another drone attack on multiple homes and vehicles in southern villages.

Sept. 14: Israel strikes killed another Hezbollah operative, Hussain Khalil Mansour. And notably, children were also hurt when a vehicle was assaulted.

These operations highlight Israel’s strategy of conducting targeted strikes to weaken Hezbollah’s leadership and infrastructure, while also underscoring the ongoing risk of civilian casualties and the escalation of wider regions.

Syria

Israel struck in the proximity of 3 Syrian cities, including Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra, targeting military bases, weapons depots, and air defence sites on Sept. 9. The strikes were carried out using warplanes and drones, causing significant damage to Syria’s military infrastructure and reportedly disrupting command and control operations in these regions.

Israel has stepped up its strikes on Syria since Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow, wiping out much of the country’s military infrastructure and trying to carve out a buffer zone in the south. In recent months, Israel and Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, have held talks to ease tensions, though full normalization remains off the table.

Tunisia

On Sept. 8 and 9, Israel attacked two ships off the Global Sumud Flotilla in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, employing drones to start fires. The flotilla, carrying aid to Gaza and activists from 44 countries, was preparing to break Israel’s naval blockade. No one was injured, but Tunisia condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and launched an investigation.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories also criticized the strikes. Israel did not comment, but it has long been seen the flotilla are supporting Hamas. These attacks show how Israel is taking its campaign beyond Gaza, targeting anyone or any group it sees as helping Palestinians, even outside its borders. The incident also highlights the growing tensions in the region and the risks faced by humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.

Qatar

On Sep. 9, 2025, Israel carried out an airstrike in Doha, Qatar, targeting a Hamas leadership meeting. The attack killed five people, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and one of his top aides. Other senior Hamas leaders, like Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, Muhammad Ismail Darwish, and Khaled Meshaal, survived the strike. Qatar condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty, and the United Nations called it a threat to regional stability. Israel did not comment, but the strike was seen as part of its campaign against anyone it views as supporting Hamas. This incident shows how Israel has expanded its operations beyond Gaza, targeting Hamas leaders even in countries outside its borders.

Yemen

On Sept. 10, 2025, Israel launched airstrikes in Sanaa and al-Jawf, Yemen, targeting Houthi military infrastructure. The strikes resulted in at least 35 deaths and 131 injuries, including 31 journalists. Israel claimed the targets were Houthi military camps and a propaganda headquarters. The Houthis denied these claims, stating that the strikes hit civilian sites, including media offices and a medical facility. This attack followed a Houthi drone strike on Ben Gurion Airport in May 2025, which Israel said prompted its military response. The September strikes in Yemen are part of Israel’s broader campaign against groups it views as supporting Hamas and challenging its security.

Israel’s actions in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar, and Yemen show how its conflict with Palestine goes beyond Gaza, targeting perceived threats and hostile groups to maintain its strategic position. Looking at these attacks in the wider context of the Israel-Palestine conflict highlights both the complex web of regional alliances and the serious humanitarian consequences affecting people across the Middle East and North Africa.