From India To Dubai & Canada: Growing Up Across Borders As A Woman

Moving countries isn’t just about adjusting to new places — it’s about leaving behind pieces of yourself and learning to exist in an unfamiliar world.

Each move I made came with excitement but also loss. I grew up in India until I was 12, spent my teenage years in Dubai, and now, I am a university student in Canada.

I find myself constantly reflecting on how these transitions shaped me, especially as a young girl. Every place had different expectations, freedoms, and ways of defining womanhood. And through it all, I had to learn where I stood.

India: The Comfort of Familiarity

My childhood in India was filled with warmth, both literally and figuratively. My school was just a few minutes from home, and I had the same friends for as long as I could remember. We didn’t need to plan hangouts; we would just show up at each other’s houses after school, playing until the sunset.

There was an ease to everything — familiar faces, familiar routines, and the comforting knowledge that I belonged.

I still remember my last day of school in India. As I walked out of the gates for the final time, a lump formed in my throat. This was the place where I had learned to read and write, where I had grown up surrounded by the familiar comfort of friends and teachers. My friends gifted me a delicate necklace set as a farewell present. I still have it safely tucked away, a reminder of the world I left behind.

Dubai: Learning to Belong Again

Dubai was both dazzling and unfamiliar when I first moved. With its skyscrapers, luxury malls, and fast-paced lifestyle, the city felt like a futuristic dream. But despite its modernity, settling into life there wasn’t easy.

My school in Dubai was Indian, yet it felt nothing like the one I had left behind. Most of the students were South Indian, and everyone already had their own friend groups. I was one of the very few North Indians, and in those early days, I felt like I didn’t quite belong.

Something changed in me when I moved. In India, I had been loud, playful, and comfortable in my own skin. But in Dubai, I became quieter and more timid — maybe because I wasn’t comfortable yet or because I didn’t have a group of friends who understood me the way my childhood friends had. The confidence I once had in speaking up, joking freely, and simply being myself dimmed for a while.

But soon, I found my people. The friendships I built in Dubai weren’t immediate, but they became some of the most meaningful relationships in my life. The same people I once struggled to connect with are now the ones who have stayed with me even as I moved across the world. Even now, when some of us are miles apart, they remain an important part of my life, reminding me that belonging isn’t just about where you are — it’s about who you have beside you.

Outside of school, life in Dubai had its own contrasts. It was a place of strict rules yet incredible convenience, of endless entertainment yet social limitations. I had more independence than I did in India, but there were also certain unspoken expectations of how girls should behave. Wearing certain outfits meant being hyper-aware of my surroundings. Going out with friends often came with restrictions, whether it was curfews or simply the feeling of always needing to be cautious. There was freedom, but it had its limits.

Still, as time passed, Dubai became home. The city that had once felt foreign was now a place of comfort. When someone asks me about “home,” my mind no longer drifts to India — it goes straight to Dubai. It’s where I grew up, where I found my independence, and where I learned that belonging isn’t about where you’re from — it’s about the life you build in a place.

Canada: The Real Taste of Freedom

Moving to Canada for university was a completely different experience. This time, I wasn’t just moving to a new city with my family — I was on my own. For the first time in my life, I had full independence. I could wear what I wanted, stay out as late as I pleased, and make my own decisions without constantly thinking about how they might be perceived.

At first, this freedom felt overwhelming. I had spent my whole life being careful, thinking twice about my actions, mindful of safety, and always considering how I was presenting myself. In Canada, I realized that many of the unspoken rules I had followed growing up didn’t apply here. No one cared if I walked home alone at night or if I decided to grab dinner by myself.

But even with all this freedom, a part of me still hesitated. I would catch myself instinctively checking if I was being followed when walking home late or second-guessing if an outfit was “too much.” These were habits I had built over years of living in places where being cautious was second nature. And yet, Canada also gave me the space to unlearn some of these fears. It was here that I started embracing my voice more, realizing that I didn’t always have to fit into predefined roles.

What It Means to Be a Woman Across Cultures

Living in three vastly different places has taught me that womanhood isn’t a single experience — it’s shaped by culture, expectations, and the freedoms (or restrictions) given to us. In India, being a girl meant following tradition and prioritizing family expectations. In Dubai, it was about learning the balance between independence and societal rules. In Canada, it’s about defining my own identity without limits.

But no matter where I’ve been, one thing remains constant — women everywhere are navigating their own set of challenges. Whether it’s safety concerns, societal expectations, or cultural norms, being a woman comes with its own set of unspoken rules. While each move brought new freedoms, it also made me aware of the barriers that still exist.

Finding Home in Myself

Now, after years of moving across countries, I’ve realized that home isn’t a place — it’s a feeling. It’s the lessons I carry, the resilience I’ve built, and the ability to adapt without losing who I am.

My experiences have made me stronger, more aware, and more appreciative of the freedoms I have today. And, while I still sometimes feel like I don’t fully belong to one place, I’ve learned that belonging isn’t about fitting into a single culture — it’s about embracing all the pieces that make you who you are.