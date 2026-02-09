This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in the digital age means that many aspects of our lives, including parts of healthcare, are increasingly supported by digital technologies, such as period-tracking apps. I don’t know about you, but having an app that tells me everything about my period, including whether it’s on time and any concerns to watch for, is pretty convenient. However, convenience comes at the cost of privacy. Many reproductive apps, including Flo, Clue, and Period Tracker by GP Apps, are collecting users’ sensitive information, placing users at risk of privacy breaches. This article explores the privacy risks posed by reproductive apps and highlights which period apps allow users to track their health safely.

The Age of Digital Period Tracking

Did you know that many period tracking apps rely on a clickwrap system, where users simply click “accept” without necessarily reading the terms and conditions or privacy policies?

This design often leads users to unknowingly share sensitive information they believe is private. One potential solution is to adopt a scrollwrap approach, which requires users to scroll to the bottom of the terms before accepting, increasing the likelihood that they actually review what they’re agreeing to.

Following the Supreme Court draft ruling in May 2022, which allows states to restrict or ban abortion without a constitutional guarantee (overturning Roe v. Wade, 1973), many period tracking app users are left questioning which apps are truly safe. Concerns about privacy, including data monitoring, sharing, and collection, have become increasingly urgent.

The Ethics of Period Data

The ethics of period data raise important concerns about consent, privacy, and fairness, especially for people who already face barriers in the healthcare system. Low-income, rural, Black, and other minority communities are more likely to rely on reproductive health apps as alternatives to in-person care, while also being at higher risk of being monitored or even criminalized for seeking certain reproductive services. This makes how period apps collect and use data an ethical issue, not just a technical one. While there has been misinformation about how reproductive data may be misused, it is still important for users to understand what data apps collect, how that data might be shared, and whether companies actually follow through on their privacy promises.

Research published by the NCBI found that, among four reproductive health apps analyzed, Stardust stood out as the most privacy-focused. Unlike other apps that track IP addresses, Stardust keeps data collection minimal, using only general location information such as country and time zone. It also explains its privacy practices clearly and relies on third-party services to securely handle de-identified data. Apps like Clue and Period Tracker by GP Apps, on the other hand, collect IP addresses, which could make it easier to connect your data to you personally. By being upfront about how user information is handled and shared, Stardust sets a new standard for ethical period tracking, protecting your sensitive reproductive health info without compromising privacy.

Is Collecting Period Data a Breach of Surveillance?

Collecting period data is not inherently surveillance, but it can become so when apps gather more information than necessary or share data in ways users don’t fully understand. Even when encryption is used, practices such as IP address tracking and third-party data analytics can still pose privacy risks when combined with sensitive reproductive information. Free apps are especially concerning, as user data often becomes the product rather than the service itself.

While some period-tracking apps take steps to reduce these risks, others lack transparency and adequate security, leaving users more vulnerable to data misuse or external investigations. Because these apps are meant to be convenience tools rather than medical authorities, limiting data collection and prioritizing strong privacy protections is essential to prevent period tracking from crossing into surveillance. When period apps collect excessive data or lack transparency, they can undermine user autonomy and reproductive freedom.

As reproductive health technology continues to evolve, the question is no longer whether people will use period tracking apps, but how safely those tools handle deeply personal information. While these apps can provide organization, insight, and reassurance, they also raise serious concerns about data collection and privacy.

Personally, I think it’s easy to overlook these risks when an app feels helpful or familiar, especially when it becomes part of a daily routine. However, the research discussed in this article shows that not all period tracking apps prioritize user privacy equally.

Apps like Stardust stand out for demonstrating that it is possible to support reproductive health while still protecting user data. Ultimately, being informed about how these apps handle personal information is essential, not just for convenience but for maintaining autonomy and privacy in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.