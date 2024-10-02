The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

U.K. artist FKA Twigs consistently occupies the outermost edge of pop culture, pushing the boundaries of dance and electronic music in the process.

After the release of her 2019 studio album MAGDALENE, followed by the mixtape CAPRISONGS in 2022, the highly anticipated addition to her discography, “Eusexua,” perfectly captures the essence of the human condition.

Released on Sept. 13, the song begins with a pulsating rave-inspired beat, accompanied by the shimmering sound of techno accents layered on top. Twigs’ ethereal vocals envelop this rhythm even more.

Produced alongside DJs/instrumentalists Eartheater and Koreless, the song builds from a haunting opening that slowly crescendos to its climax, with tones becoming more pronounced as the song progresses.

Twigs describes the single as a state of transcendence, a pinnacle of human experience that can be reached through moments of connection and creativity. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, she elaborates on her self-coined term, describing “Eusexua” as a feeling of intense euphoria achieved in moments of pure clarity and pleasure.

She says, “You know that feeling of when you’ve been out all night, and you lose seven hours to music, and you look at your phone, and you think, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s 8:00 in the morning.’ And last time you looked, it was 1:00. It’s because you’ve been in a state of Eusexua.”

As displayed in her lyrics and music videos, FKA twigs promotes the empowerment of sexuality, introducing the term “Eusexua” to also represent a state of intimacy and sexual gratification.

“It’s also if you meet somebody that you really like, and you just kiss all night, and you kiss for all hours,” Twigs continues. “You lose time. It’s like your bodies become one and you’re just like an amoeba. And it’s like this kind of meditative, amazing physical experience.”

@voguemagazine You know that feeling when you’re so euphorically lost in what you’re doing? #FKATwigs made up a word for that— eusexua. It doesn’t stop there, though BritishVogue’s April cover star shares the entirety of her “Twig’s Glossary” with #TheRunThrough podcast. ♬ original sound – Vogue

The song, coupled with its future album, marks a turning point for the singer. Previously constrained by notions of love, she now enters this creative chapter with a newfound liberty.

In 2021, Twigs opened up to Elle Magazine about her abusive relationship with American actor Shia LaBeouf stating, “It’s a miracle I came out alive.” She endured emotional, verbal, and physical violence at the hands of LaBeouf, recalling many instances during their year-long relationship when she feared for her life.

After filing a lawsuit against the actor, Twigs became an advocate for survivors of domestic violence, fronting the Join the Chorus initiative and, more recently, Sistah Space, a U.K. charity supporting African and Caribbean women affected by domestic and sexual abuse.

Twigs’s healing journey is marked by her use of music, dance, and other creative outlets that can transform her personal pain into messages of resilience. During the release week of her song, she simultaneously opened a two-week “self-healing” exhibition called The Eleven at Sotheby’s London. She describes her latest work as a significant part of a huge journey over the past few years. Twigs told SkyNews that she relearned “how to use and live in [her] body again.”

In this interpretive dance performance, a rotating group of 11 “movers” engage in a series of ritualized motions (shaking, spinning, rubbing), each lasting 11 minutes. Arranged by Twigs, these movements extend from somatic healing techniques that are designed to harmonize body and emotion and used to aid with trauma recovery.

“It’s about realizing that we’re in our vessels, we can take control of them in a beautiful way… It’s really about refined expression; it’s raw, it’s wild and it’s ugly, and in that way, it’s perfect,” Twigs said to SkyNews.

Coinciding with the release of her new song, the guiding force behind both the performance and the single is the sensation of “Eusexua” itself. Twigs recalls the creation of the track, taking to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Her caption writes, “EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. It is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in Prague, ‘this room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER’ and we do. We rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture.”

FKA Twigs’ music videos stand as a testament to her ability to draw emotional intensity and sensuality to the visual form, and the Eusexua music video is nothing short of that.

Blending avant-garde aesthetics and performance art, FKA Twigs emerges as a pioneering figure in the contemporary music scene. Her visionary style is reflected by her ability to craft emotional stories through choreography and genre-defying soundscapes. From the inception of her first album, LP1, Twigs’ musicality has undergone a shift as she continues to evolve her creative prowess and image as an artist.

The eleven-track album is set to release on Jan. 24, 2025.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org