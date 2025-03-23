5 Of The Most Influential Women In The World Of Sports

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women have fought to establish themselves in sports throughout history, shattering stereotypes and raising the bar of athletic performance.

Among them, these five remarkable women, in particular, stand out not only for achieving success in their particular domains — from tennis courts to gymnastics floors — but also for their profound impact on the world beyond sports.

Their individual journeys are true examples of resilience, passion, and immense achievement and continue to inspire the many female athletes of the future.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is arguably one of the most well-known figures in the history of professional tennis, transcending the sport to become a global icon in pop culture, fashion, and business. With a record-breaking 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams' career is a testament to the art of athleticism and perseverance. Throughout her career, she has faced criticism for both her physicality and appearance. Most recently, she was critiqued in headlines for her surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance. However, through everything, she has continued to display poise, strength, and unmatched performances on and off the court. Beyond her victories, Williams has been a trailblazer for women in sports, advocating for equal pay, racial equality, and social justice. Outside of tennis, Williams has recently joined ownership of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo team. Williams tells the Guardian, "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy." Her lasting impact on female sportsmanship goes beyond actual participation in sports, as she is an avid philanthropist, businesswoman, and outspoken supporter of women's rights.

Simone Biles

Though her impact extends far beyond her gymnastics achievements, Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. With 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals — four of which are gold — Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world. In addition to her achievements, Biles’ bravery in putting her mental health first is what sets her apart. Biles withdrew from multiple events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prioritize her well-being, a decision that sparked widespread discussions about mental health in sports. She has since become an advocate for mental health, challenging the stigma and encouraging athletes to prioritize their mental well-being.

Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King transcends being a tennis icon; she is also a trailblazer for gender equality in athletics. King secured 39 Grand Slam titles, 12 being singles championships, and is best known for her win in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes held in Houston, Texas, against American tennis champion Bobby Riggs. King won three sets playing her male opponent. This match lives on as a triumph in historical women’s sports, even being made into a movie starring Emma Stone in 2017. This game emerged as a representation of women’s empowerment and a crucial moment in the battle for equal pay in athletics. King has actively championed women’s rights, establishing the Women’s Sports Foundation in 1974, which advocates for equal representation in athletics. Emerging as a pillar in the women’s liberation movement, her guidance in the sports world has transformed the industry for female athletes, and her legacy continues to inspire the fight for equitable opportunities in athletics.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan has emerged as one of the leading faces in U.S. women’s soccer and is a key player in the fight for equal pay in sports. As part of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, Morgan has earned two Olympic gold medals and a FIFA World Cup, leading her way to her team’s legacy in international soccer. Morgan has leveraged her platform to promote gender equality and fair pay in sports, notably standing with her teammate, Hope Solo, in a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer to contest the wage gap between the men’s and women’s national teams. After announcing her retirement from the professional league in September, Morgan plans to continue to motivate a new generation of young girls to engage in sports and serve as a role model for female athletes everywhere.

Jessica Campbell