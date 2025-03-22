Lights, Camera, Women: 5 Must-Watch Movies For Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

The years 2024 and 2025 mark an era of women-centred cinema. From thought-provoking dramas to erotic thrillers and genre-bending horror flicks, women have taken center stage in dominating the big screen.

In 2024, 42% of the top 100 domestic-grossing films featured female protagonists, matching the percentage of films with major male leads (the rest had ensembles). This increased representation brings forth compelling cinematic narratives rooted in the heart and truth of the female experience.

This curated list highlights five films from 2024 and 2025 that explore the challenging realities of womanhood, with themes ranging from struggles in relationships to discriminatory work environments, as well as the objectification and stigma surrounding women’s bodies and behaviours.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month — a time to honour women’s achievements and contributions to fighting gender inequality — these films are essential viewings. They challenge stereotypes about women while celebrating the strength of female figures who combat misogyny and sexism on and off-screen.

The Substance

Touchwood PR

In this gripping body horror, Coralie Fargeat tackles the concept of ageism and beauty expectations for women in the entertainment industry. The film stars Golden Globe-winning actress Demi Moore, who plays the former actress turned TV fitness instructor Elisabeth Sparkle. On Elisabeth’s 50th birthday, her manager fires her because she is deemed too old for her business, causing her sparkle to fade. After losing her job, Elisabeth aspires to regain the life she lost through time. So, when she comes across an underground market product called “The Substance,” which promises a younger, “more perfect” version of herself, it seems like the solution to all her problems. However, it only creates a new one — Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. In the most abstract form of social commentary, The Substance explores how women’s bodies and their mental health often pay the price for society’s unrealistic beauty standards. The film teaches the audience the importance of body acceptance and self-love by encouraging them to see the beauty in every stage of life.

Nightbitch

Based on the 2021 novel by Rachel Yoder, the horror-comedy Nightbitch follows a stay-at-home mom, played by Amy Adams, who hits pause on her artistic career to raise her son. Feeling underappreciated, isolated, and overwhelmed by the stress of motherhood, she begins to show the physical and behavioural traits of a dog. While the film’s plot may sound far-fetched, Nightbitch delivers a thought-provoking commentary on the unspoken struggles of motherhood to challenge society’s traditional gender roles and the emotional repression of female rage. Through these animalistic transformations, Adam’s character, referred to only as “Mother,” starts to regain confidence and control in her life while encouraging other women around her to do the same. By unleashing her feral side, she finds the strength to break free from society’s expectations of motherhood and forge her path as a career woman and new mother. Women are encouraged to take charge of their own lives and serve as a solid reminder of the power women hold in society.

Babygirl

The story of Babygirl follows Romy Mathis (played by Nicole Kidman), a high-ranking businesswoman, loving wife, and mother of two headstrong teenage daughters. Romy seemingly has everything a woman could want in life: a successful career, a supportive husband, and beautiful, talented children. However, Romy has remained sexually unsatisfied in her marriage, as her husband is reluctant to indulge in any new intimacy techniques in the bedroom. This is where Samuel (played by Harris Dickinson) enters the picture — a young intern with whom Romy begins a consensual love affair. Throughout her affair, Romy embarks on a journey of self-discovery, pursuing her sexual desires for the first time. In this erotic thriller, director Halina Reijn flips the male gaze on its head by rebelling against the patriarchal ideals of sex and desire. The film’s portrayal of sex rejects society’s standards of beauty and femininity. It shows a woman exploring her sexual fantasies in a thoughtful, judgement-free environment and finding the power in vulnerability. Babygirl serves as a liberating sex-positive romance for women as it challenges the role society puts them in when it comes to heterosexual relationships.

The Last Showgirl

This heartrending drama directed by Gina Coppola follows middle-aged burlesque performer Shelly (played by Pamela Anderson), who faces a harsh reality after the Las Vegas show she was part of for over 30 years abruptly comes to a close. In the show’s final two weeks, Shelly revisits the consequences of her past to confront the present struggles of her career and family life. The Last Showgirl explores the crushing weight of ageism and sexism for women working in the entertainment industry. Shelly is devastated when she learns the news of the show’s closing, as she fears her age will make it nearly impossible to secure future work opportunities. Sadly, her fears mirror reality as she faces countless rejections, including a failed audition where the director delivers personal digs at her talent and physical appearance. However, Shelly is not alone. She leans on her fellow showgirls for support as she tries to navigate this challenging chapter of her life. Despite the film’s heartbreaking depiction of womanhood, it highlights the power of female friendships, serving as a reminder to uplift and support women through their different stages of life.

Companion