Fighting For Survival: Regional & Global Support For Women & Girls In The DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is undergoing a humanitarian crisis, political struggles, and a resource emergency. Amongst these issues, women and girls in the DRC are facing an increase in violence, maltreatment, and overall injustices that have created a dangerous environment.

To grasp how we can support these strong women and girls, it’s crucial to understand the political, cultural, and societal background that has created unsafe living conditions for women and girls.

Although women and girls are experiencing shocking hardships, there has been immense support within the DRC and internationally to reinforce and change laws to create a safe reality where violence and injustice are destabilized.

The DRC Today

Currently, the DRC is suffering from the ongoing conflict between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese government that has led to several civilian casualties and deaths, increased sexual violence, and displacement challenges for nearly seven million people, the highest record yet.

The M23 rebel group’s cause dates back to the March 23, 2009, peace agreement between the military and the DRC government, according to Britannica. Although the rebel group was defeated in 2013, it reemerged in 2021 with an ambitious goal of overthrowing the DRC government.

The presence of the M23 group, as well as other prominent rebel organizations, is driven by the primary financial objective of seizing and controlling mines within the DRC, with countries like Rwanda secretly supporting these groups for profit.

The political and social divide between the DRC government and rebel groups has created a battlefield in Congo that has placed civilian lives at risk, specifically, women and girls. With the DRC being one of the poorest countries in the world, with nearly 70% of the population in poverty, there is a lack of jobs, access to education, and an absence of support for justice-related issues for women and girls.

Without proper access to justice, women and girls remain vulnerable to continued violence, while perpetrators go unpunished.

Positive Developments: Regionally and Internationally

The adversity faced by women and girls in the DRC hasn’t gone unnoticed, both regionally and internationally. Many justice initiatives and organizations are actively advocating for their support, working to ensure progress and create lasting solutions.

The following is a list of current justice initiatives aimed at advocating for the rights and freedoms of women and girls in the DRC.

Research from UN Women shows that community-driven initiatives are more effective in encouraging survivors to report violence and seek help. These initiatives are often seen as less intimidating and more supportive than state institutions. Supporting local organizations also promotes gender equality, as many of these groups are led by women who have direct experience with the issues they aim to solve.

Looking Ahead

The challenges faced by women and girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo are deeply rooted in ongoing conflict, political instability, and systemic inequality. Yet, despite the hardships, their resilience continues to shine through. Local communities, international organizations, and activists work tirelessly to shift the narrative.

While the road to justice and equality remains long, the collective efforts to support women and girls offer hope for a future where they are no longer survivors of crisis, but leaders in rebuilding peace and progress. Continued global awareness, action, and unity are essential to turning that vision into reality.