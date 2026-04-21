Fashion trends that came and went… and then came back again!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is ever-changing. It’s interesting and unpredictable. When we look at photos of ourselves from just a few years ago, we wince at the thought of ever leaving the house dressed like that. Whether it be aggressively patterned leggings, super high-waisted skinny jeans, or crop tops with oddly specific phrases printed on them, it is difficult to imagine those styles ever re-entering the mainstream.

On the other hand, finding clothes in the depths of our parents’ closets can be exhilarating, and we are often left wondering why anyone would reject such pieces or how our parents could have ever been that cool. Who needs fast fashion when you can find such great second-hand pieces in the back of your mom’s closet?

Trends that were once deemed irrelevant and outdated can come back decades later as all the rage. Styles that were once considered ugly and weird can return as cool and trendy—whether that’s low-rise jeans, tracksuits, or layering a short-sleeve top over a long-sleeve top.

One can only wonder if those pictures of us from 2016 will ever be looked at by younger generations with admiration and longing for the outfits we chose to wear every day

Here’s a breakdown of some fashion trends from the last few decades that have made a resurgence in recent years.

The 1950s – Twin Sets

Twin sets consist of two coordinated pieces: a sleeveless or short-sleeved pullover and a matching cardigan. Often made of wool or cashmere, twin sets are comfy and chic. After becoming popular in the 50s as a conservative look often paired with a formal skirt, they returned in the early 2020s. This return meant they could be styled both formally with a skirt or tailored pants and casually with jeans or drawstring pants. Twin set materials today tend to be softer, with more casual, relaxed fits.

The 1960s – Flared Jeans

Flared jeans were originally popular in the mid-to-late 60s, reemerging in the 90s and 00s, and are still popular today – sometimes being cropped or high-waisted. Their rise in popularity coincides with the fall in popularity of skinny jeans. Thrifting, a recently growing method of shopping, also explains how flare jeans made their way back into mainstream fashion.

The 1970s – Tracksuits

The 70s brought tracksuits from the athletic-wear category into mainstream fashion. Suddenly, “leisure culture” meant that a comfortable, coordinated outfit was no longer considered bummy but instead stylish. Athleisure has seen a rise in popularity in recent years. Because of this, being fashionable and being super comfortable can coexist. Putting on a matching set can instantly make you look more put-together. So next time you’re on your way to a workout class, going grocery shopping, or even hanging out with friends, consider throwing on a tracksuit!

The 1980s – Skirts of All Sorts

The world of fashion in the 80s was about embracing femininity and dressing in a way that was bold and exuberant with confidence – this meant miniskirts, professional-looking tailored skirts, and ruffled skirts! Today, drop-waist flowy skirts, puffy miniskirts, pleated skirts, suede skirts – all of it is in! In a year like 2026, where fashion is all about finding your unique style and being creative with old pieces, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with skirts. Whether paired with a cute blouse or a basic tee, skirts are a great way to elevate an outfit without being too uncomfortable. Playing around with lengths and materials is a great way to discover your personal style!

The 1990s – Oversized Blazers

Julia Roberts and Princess Diana, to name a few, rocked the oversized blazer look in the 90s. Paired with jeans, or a pair of equally oversized tailored pants, this decade truly pushed the corporate business casual dress code. The 2010s and 2020s have seen quite a bit of oversized fashion trends, and of course, one of them is oversized blazers. With business casual becoming a style choice often worn outside the office, oversized blazers strike a middle ground between looking fancy and moving and breathing. These pieces work well for meetings, brunch with friends, and even shopping.

The 2000s – Low-Rise Jeans

Jeans have been a huge part of mainstream fashion for the past handful of decades. Different styles and silhouettes have come and gone, but low-rise jeans were discarded and then re-embraced two decades later. The 2020s’ desire to embrace this popular Y2K trend stands in stark contrast to 10 years ago, when all anyone seemed to wear were high-waisted jeans. Low-rise jeans allow an opportunity to explore new silhouettes and embrace more relaxed styles.

The 2010s – Layered Basics

Whether it’s a long-sleeve under a short-sleeve or a t-shirt under a tank top, layered basics are all about embracing comfort and practicality. Rather than constantly worrying about hiding what you’re wearing underneath, consider making it a part of the outfit – maybe a turtleneck or collared shirt peaking out from underneath your top, or some statement socks showing in the gap between your pants and your shoes.

Ultimately, fashion is about more than just wearing what models and people on social media are wearing. It’s about finding unique pieces, being creative, mixing comfort and style, and having fun.

Trends often come and go, but they do not need to stop you from wearing what you want to wear. Who knows what will be considered trendy in the next few years? Might as well take risks and possibly wear the cool outfit before people realize how cool it is.