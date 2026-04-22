Eyekons Divided: Manon’s Hiatus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The KATSEYE fandom, also known as Eyekons, is being divided after member Manon Bannerman went on hiatus in late February, sparking debates across social media about what it means for the group.

On Feb. 20, KATSEYE’s management announced on Weverse that Bannerman would be “taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.” The statement also mentioned that the group’s performances will continue as scheduled and thanked the fans for their patience and support.

Shortly after that post, Bannerman shared her own statement to her Webverse DMs, for all her fans to see, stating that she is “healthy” and claiming that “things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I trust the bigger picture.”

This quickly sparked confusion among fans because of the contradiction between Bannerman’s statement and the statement put out by their management team at HYBE x Geffen.

Following the statements, fans noticed Manon liking videos and posts discussing the mistreatment of Black women in girl groups. Although she has later removed the like, screenshots began circulating online.

The interaction with the video sparked an uproar among Eyekons, with many believing this is further proof that Bannerman’s hiatus may not have been her own choice and could result in HYBE x Geffen attempting to push her out of the group.

Other information, such as Bannerman’s Instagram story that was posted on Mar. 9, showcasing her skiing, sends the message to Eyekons that her health is not the issue at hand.

Later that day, KATSEYE News, a fan account on X, posted about a planned boycott against HYBE x Geffen Records, in search of fair treatment for Bannerman.

The boycott called for all fans to stop supporting the label until the company provides a clear answer about Bannerman’s situation, as well as to advocate for higher-quality representation of Bannerman in the group. Fans are participating by unfollowing official accounts, pausing streaming, pulling from subscriptions, and spreading awareness with hundreds of posts using hashtags such as #JusticeForManon and #WEWANTMANON.

A leader of the fan-run account, Serena, discusses fans’ initial reactions and the hurtful division among them in an interview with HerCampus.

“Most of the debate is surrounding what’s happening behind the scenes. Multiple fake “insider” stories have spread rumours about the members’ dynamics and Manon’s status. The company’s silence isn’t helping to disprove them,” Serena says.

The debates between fans have specifically spiralled from comments Daniela Avanzini’s father made about Manon and other K-pop idols, such as Lisa. On X, Avanzini’s father stated, “THE SHOW MUST GO ON! With or without a member. KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL,” He also made a comment saying, “Five is okay too.”

Both father and daughter are being ridiculed online, with Daniela’s recent Instagram post receiving more than 20,000 comments, many of which were arguments between fans or hateful messages.

Serena comments on the issue by saying, “Daniela ended up receiving hate for it, reports to ICE again. Fans spoke to him directly, and he said he didn’t intend for his comments to come across that way.”

The internet is utilizing their hatred for Avanzini to pit both her and Bannerman against each other. Many have claimed that Avanzini has been “copying” and spreading negative information about Bannerman to her family, resulting in the said online message from Avanzini’s father.

Recently, Avanzini’s father’s account has been cleared, and an apology has been issued. But this hasn’t stopped the hate against Avanzini, with hashtags like #danielaflopped and hate accounts rapidly surfacing.

Serena claims the hate is excessive, saying that “[Daniela] hasn’t done anything wrong, but some parasocial fans assume their personal dislike for a member reflects Manon’s relationship with them.”

While some fans are looking to support the girls and help Bannerman in her representation within the group, others are resorting to “calling out Avanzini” for her behaviour.

Gathering information and looking at the facts of the story, rather than twisting the narrative into a hate train, will be best for the girls, as Serena explains: “KATSEYE is six, they’re sisters, they love each other and want to stay in a group for a long time. Everything else is internet noise.”