It’s that time of year again!

It seems like life is suddenly full of study guides, caffeine-fueled all-nighters, and a soundtrack of classical music written by long-dead European men.

But why limit your listening to the same old symphonies when there’s a whole world of sounds ready to support your study session?

Whether you’re grinding out essays or highlighting your textbook for the third time, this playlist offers a fresh take on study music.

Featuring mostly jazz, hip-hop, and house-inspired sounds from around the globe, these 11 tracks provide rhythm, ambiance, and energy without distractions. Think sunshine, groove, and the occasional dreamy synth and trust me, your brain will thank you.

Oyasumi – Masayoshi Takanaka With its slow-rolling electric guitar, “Oyasumi” transports listeners to a breezy beach scene. Born in 1953, Japanese musician Masayoshi Takanaka is a virtuoso guitarist known for blending jazz fusion with tropical flair. Having released more than 20 albums in his over 50-year career, Takanaka’s calming, surfy sound makes this the perfect opener for focused studying. The softness of the percussion allows the guitar to sing, giving your mind room to focus while keeping your spirits lifted. It’s the sonic equivalent of golden hour and a beautiful track to ease you into your workflow. This Masquerade – Shigeo Sekito Despite the piano and violin being common and sometimes monopolizing a classic study playlist, few instruments are as mesmerizing as the Electone when played by the right hands. Shigeo Sekito is a master of the uncommon instrument, and this is apparent in the 1975 release “This Masquerade.” Delivering simple yet enchanting instrumentation, Sekito’s energetic playing shines bright. With over ten albums by the early ’90s and a deep dedication to teaching, Sekito brings both talent and charm to this beautifully paced track. Featuring a simple drum supporting the Electone’s unique timbre, Sekito’s charming track pairs great with late-night essay writing. Running – Sparklmami A radiant burst of energy, “Running” is the musical equivalent of sunshine on your skin. Driven by a bright, fast-paced drum pattern and free-form scatted vocals, the track pulses with vitality. Sparklmami, the multidisciplinary artist Ariella Granados, draws inspiration from a wide palette. Her background in visual art and her Mexican-American roots inform a sound that blends norteños, cumbia, and Brazilian funk into something modern and irresistible. A hooky bassline anchors the track while ethereal synths float above, making it perfect for when you need a motivational second wind. Whether you’re outlining a paper or sprinting through flashcards, this track is here to calmly keep you going. Troupeau bleu – Cortex Cortex’s “Troupeau Bleu” feels like pure play. The mechanically steady beat lays a strong foundation for the swirling, layered female vocals that bounce through the track like beams of sunlight. With its French lyrics, this song offers one of the underrated benefits of non-English study music: avoiding linguistic distraction. Formed in the 1970s by bandleader Alain Mion, Cortex blends jazz-funk with samba, psychedelic rock, and bossa nova, creating a groove that is both retro and timeless. The interplay of keys, bass, and percussion is intricate yet approachable, with just enough texture to keep your brain engaged but never overwhelmed. Cleveland – Cleopold “Cleveland” opens with a rubbery, bouncing rhythm that grabs your attention and doesn’t let go. Cleopold blends house and jungle-inspired percussion with a dreamy synth palette, creating a beat that is both crunchy and clean. The beauty of this track lies in its push-pull dynamic as bass and synths seem to dance around each other, almost in conversation, generating a sense of forward motion that pairs perfectly with repetitive tasks or long writing sessions. Cleopold, a Melbourne-based artist with a genre-bending approach, has a knack for marrying smooth melodies with infectious energy, and this track is a prime example. String of Light – Yussed Kamaal Clocking in at a bold eight minutes, “String of Light” is the epic you didn’t know your study session needed. The English duo Yussef Kamaal, composed of drummer Yussef Dayes and keyboardist Kamaal Williams, craft a jazz-funk journey full of deep grooves and meditative loops. The complex drum work guides you into a trance while the bassline meanders like a curious thought, leading your brain in and out of concentration. Midway through, the track surprises with a brassy interlude that acts as a wake-up call just when you start to zone out. This is a piece that understands focus and keeps you rooted in it. NYC in 1940 – Berlioz, Ted Jasper “NYC in 1940” has the kind of rhythmic drive that keeps your head nodding and your fingers typing. The looped jazz motif, layered over a steady house beat, invokes nostalgia without slipping into sentimentality. Berlioz (also known as Ted Jasper) mixes hip-hop with impressionistic jazz, building soundscapes that are as emotionally rich as they are structurally tight. The track’s texture, with warm horns, echoing snares, and ghostly samples, keeps your brain stimulated without ever stealing the spotlight. It’s the kind of track that makes your study session feel cinematic, like you’re the protagonist powering through your thesis montage. Ayonha – Hamid Al Shaeri Returning to bright, joyful territory, “Ayonha” brings vibrant percussion and shimmering guitar riffs that inject energy back into your session. Hamid Al Shaeri, an Egyptian-Libyan pioneer of Arabic synth-pop, weaves Western dance beats with traditional Arabic musical textures, creating something both fresh and familiar. Every instrument on this track is committed to joy, from the syncopated drums to the playful synths, making it ideal for breaking through that dreaded mid-study slump. It’s like an audio reset button, instantly lifting your mood and helping you refocus. Over – Robert Glasper feat. Yebba Robert Glasser and Yebba’s “Over” is pure atmosphere. It opens with a delicate, almost hypnotic piano line before Yebba’s soulful vocals wrap you in warmth. Glasper, a five-time Grammy-winning pianist and composer, builds the arrangement around Yebba’s voice, allowing her soaring notes to take center stage while the instrumentation cushions and supports. The song’s melancholy undercurrent and lush production create a reflective space, perfect for winding down a long study day or taking a moment to breathe. Let it mark the beginning of your study break or the soundtrack to your post-session stretch. The List – Moonchild Few tracks feel as smooth as “The List.” Built on a gentle beat and warm harmonies, this track is the definition of easy listening without fading into background noise. Moonchild, an LA-based trio, merges R&B with jazzy undertones and soft electronic elements, creating a sound that feels both polished and intimate. The vocals float just above the mix, adding enough melodic intrigue to keep your mind stimulated without distracting from your focus. It’s a track full of cozy confidence ideal for that last push before you close your laptop. Summertime – Masayoshi Takanaka Closing the playlist with full-circle flair, “Summertime” is a funky, guitar-driven celebration. With its crisp leads, punchy rhythm section, and nostalgic ‘80s energy, the track feels like an earned reward after hours of hard work. The bright vocal harmonies and raw guitar tone capture the lightness of summer while retaining Takanaka’s signature technical polish. It’s the perfect track to signal the end of your study session and maybe even the start of a well-deserved dance break.

Studying doesn’t have to mean sitting still under harsh fluorescent lights with Beethoven echoing in your ears. With this global, genre-crossing playlist, your exam prep can feel like a journey rather than a chore.

Whether you need something meditative, energizing, or just downright fun, these tracks offer the perfect backdrop for productive focus and creative flow.

So hit play, dive in, and let the music carry you to the finish line.