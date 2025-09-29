End of the Free Mini Crossword: Why New York Times’ Paywall Sucks for Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever killed time between classes by playing the New York Times (NYT) Mini Crossword, I have some bad news for you.

The Mini Crossword has officially been locked behind a paywall. And yes, I’m just as sad as you are.

What is The Mini Crossword?

For those who’ve never heard of it, the Mini Crossword is a 5×5 puzzle created daily by Joel Fagliano. Introduced into the NYT sphere on August 21, 2014, the mini was the perfect free solution for those who wanted a short and sweet brain teaser. Using the NYT Games app or website, the daily mini crossword is released the evening before at 10 p.m. EST from Tuesday to Friday, and 6 p.m. EST on Sundays and Mondays.

The Mini, along with other NYT Games such as Wordle, Connections, and Strands, is adored by students across campuses worldwide. The Mini is a quick and easy stress reliever to do in between classes or on a long commute. Friends often solve the puzzle together or compete head-to-head to see who can finish faster. Whether it was a way to bond with others, an individual challenge, or part of the morning routine, the Mini was loved and played with by countless students.

So why would a puzzle, which even has its own Hall of Fame, suddenly become pay-to-play?

The Issue with a Paywall

On Aug. 27th, 2025, the Mini became available for subscription for $2.00 CAD per month. Along with the Mini, the subscription includes full access to all games, archives of past crossword puzzles, full access to the newspaper, and more.

The move was done to offer more exclusive content to their subscribers, but honestly, it’s hurting more than helping.

It may seem like some pocket change, but for students, it’s more than just money. We’re on a tight budget, and with expenses like tuition, groceries, rent, textbooks, and so much more, we don’t need another cost added to the list. Students are already living off quick recipes and cups of ramen; for most, it just isn’t feasible to pay.

Although it sucks, there’s still hope for us looking to play a budget-friendly mini crossword!

Free Alternatives

The Washington Post and The Boston Globe still offer free daily mini crosswords to kick your craze! Both outlets post their puzzles on their website for free daily. So, players like me can make the easy swap when they’re looking for a quick challenge.

The Mini was once a shared campus ritual, and it’s sad to see it go. Unfortunately, with the economic shift to subscription payment models, it’s unlikely that the New York Times will remove the paywall. For all those friends, families, couples, and talking stages who bonded over playing the Mini, this loss definitely hurts.

So, let’s take a moment of silence for the Mini.