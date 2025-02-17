The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ella Langley has been rocking the boho chic trend but adding her own western flare all year — making her one of the best-dressed country stars seen in 2024.

Langley has taken the country music scene by storm this year with her hit songs like “you look like you love me,” and “weren’t for the wind.”

If you haven’t heard of Langley yet, don’t worry, you will soon enough! The American singer-songwriter has taken on the country music world full force this past year after her hit song with Riley Green topped the charts for weeks, and even won a CMA award.

After the release of her 2024 album hungover, she gained massive public attention. In this past year alone, Langley has taken the stage all over the globe, and given show-stopping performances in incredibly stylish outfits put together by celebrity stylist Stefani Colvin.

Langley’s stage style can be described as a chic vintage take on modern Western style. Taking inspiration from iconic stars Stevie Nicks and Loretta Lynn.

Before we look into Langley’s style, we have to look back on the original muses Nicks and Lynn.

Nicks is the original boho hippie babe — her witchy style with flowy bell sleeves and top hat has made her a fashion icon never letting her free-spirited ’70s style die.

On the other hand, Lynn had a style that was softer and more subtle. She always appeared more modest with her floor-length prairie-style dresses that had a more feminine and elegant touch with gorgeous patterns and lace details.

The two stars hit their peak fame during the ’70s, giving their styles a similar feel that inspires many, especially contemporary stars like Langley.

Langley is often styled in flowy skirts and dresses with her tops having bell sleeves, taking it back to that era and giving her the same whimsy seen in Nicks’s looks. Her Opry dress is definitely one that has stuck in our brains — its white lace details are a jaw-dropper. Colvin, her stylist, said in an Instagram post that the dress ended up fitting Ella perfectly, captioning, “Was meant to be & an ode to the greats before her!! Was very inspired by Loretta Lynn.”

Langley’s wardrobe is all I could ever ask for in blending bohemian with classic country. The cover for her most recent deluxe album Still Hungover lives rent-free in my head, and I still dream about wearing the same denim fur-lined jacket she is wearing.

Langley has since gone viral for her hairstyle, specifically her fringe bangs — it’s no surprise that she is going to be a big trendsetter in 2025.

Langley has had some of the most memorable looks, such as her leopard print dress for the BMI awards where she looked absolutely breathtaking.

All of Langley’s outfits go above and beyond with the accessories — always having the perfect belt or a hint of turquoise jewelry. Langley’s stylists always think outside the box giving her the best looks.

One of the most memorable things Langley has done this past year has to have been her tour promo with Riley Green. It was inspired by the classic film Smokey and the Bandit, in which the singers got to use the actual car from the film. Langley is dressed as the main character Callie, and Riley is Bandit — they look freakishly similar to the characters making them the perfect duo.

We also have to talk about Langley’s look for the People’s Choice Country Awards, once again styled by Colvin. Langely wore the most perfect green velvet vintage ’90s dress. Colvin captioned the post, “A vintage ’90s Betsey Johnson sample runway piece that never went into production. One of one … we did no alterations on this dress, it just fit her perfectly.”

Langley’s wardrobe brings all of my favourite styles together, from her flowy ’70s touch to her country cowgirl aesthetic, there’s no other celebrity style that catches my eye more. Langley is more than just an amazing vocalist, she is an incredible performer (having personally seen her live).

Langley really knows how to express herself in all that she does being a mega trendsetter. We can’t give props to her style without praising Colvin for her amazing work having styled Langley for her past tour and many of her big red carpet moments. Colvin is now my new favourite celebrity stylist, and I’m very excited to see what these two have up their sleeves for 2025.