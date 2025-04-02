Eid Celebrations VS. Academic Stress: A Yearly Dilemma For Muslim Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Like any other holiday, Eid is a time for celebration, joy, and unity within the community. From early morning prayers to festive meals and family gatherings, Muslims eagerly anticipate Eid all year. But this year, the celebration comes with an unwelcome guest for Muslim students: final exams.

For some Muslim students, a time meant to be full of celebration and gratitude turns out to be one with academic stress, leading to divided attention between the two.

While major holidays like Christmas and New Year’s fall during school breaks, religious observances like Eid don’t fall under the same category. They are also often not given the same amount of importance, which explains why schoolwork is still assigned during that time. The lack of attention toward minority observances like Eid also shows how Christianity-centered our school systems are.

When it comes to Eid, Muslim students must choose between a day off or staying on top of looming deadlines and exams.

While accommodations and extensions exist, they aren’t always well-known, easy to navigate, or flexible. The crux of the issue is the lack of understanding and knowledge about these celebrations.

Pre-scheduled exams and assignments often tend to fall on the day of Eid, which can be stress-inducing.

The real challenge is not just logistical; it’s also emotional. Having exams or assignments scheduled around the same time as Eid can lead to missing out on key moments, not having enough time to spend with family and friends, not attending prayers, and simply not feeling present during this celebration.

There’s also an added layer of guilt: stepping away from studies, especially at such a high-pressure time, can feel irresponsible even for a meaningful purpose.

This struggle speaks to the more significant issue of inclusivity in the academic arena. Universities often pride themselves on diversity and inclusion, but that should extend beyond numbers and rhetoric; it should also be reflected in policies that reflect the realities of students from different backgrounds.

A change in systemic policies and more flexibility from the faculty can make a significant difference, considering Toronto universities and colleges, like Toronto Metropolitan University, have a substantial Muslim student population.

As Eid approaches, Muslim students find themselves juggling the two most important aspects of their lives again. But should religious observance come at the cost of academic success? Institutions must consider this question seriously to fully support all students.