Easy Hairstyle Ideas To Wear for Halloween

We all know what bad hair days look like. Sometimes, baby hairs get in the way. And other times, hair just becomes so hard to work with. That ponytail that’s usually simple to do is somehow now taking over 5 hours to pull together. However, I must say that hair is a crucial part of self-expression. At least that’s how I find it.

After dying my hair, I began to realize how fun playing with hair is. Styling it with various accessories and even curling it, each style gives its own unique vibe. Think about the vibe you give whenever you put your hair in a ponytail, opt for pin curls, or decide to cut the front strands as bangs. Do you finally get what I’m saying? Hair is just so diverse.

During Halloween, I realized that most of the focus is on costumes… not on hair. People always wonder: What should I dress up as? They perhaps select a few clothing items from their closets or buy a few costumes at the Halloween store. The thing is, everyone is trying to look like their favourite Disney or Marvel character. Although there’s nothing wrong with that, others may feel that your costume offers more creative options for self-expression.

One of the best options for self-expression is to match and pick an outfit, while placing the main focus on hair. The hairstyles chosen below work perfectly for dark makeup (I’m talking black lips, smoky eyes, and winged liner here). The bonus is that they’re easy to do and pull off with any outfit you choose!

Double Bow Braids This look is a sophisticated ‘in between’ for those who love space buns, braids, and pigtails. But there’s a little oomph added— notice the ribbons. If you want to purchase them, you can head over to the local dollar store and tie them on an elastic to start braiding. And if you don’t decide to add them to your wardrobe, that’s totally A-ok as well. You can still look cutesy and spooky at the same time. Half Up Half Down Bun This look is personally one of my favourites! And I know, you may be looking at this photo and rolling your eyes at me. Although some people wear this hairstyle occasionally, it’s also suitable for Halloween too. Imagine wearing a black dress with black lipstick and then rocking up a half up half down, you’ll look like a vampire princess from Twilight. The best part is that it’s also simple to do. So, even if you have a bad hair day, you can disguise the messy bun with additional accessories, such as a hair bow. Dyed fronts If you haven’t ever dyed your hair before, Halloween is the perfect time to try it out! Section your hair into different strands, and dye the two front strands. Instead of purchasing semi-permanent hair dye, opt for a single colour dye. The L’Oreal Colorista Spray is a great option: it comes in various colours, including pink and blue. Once you spray the dye on your hair, you are then ready to rock and roll. But be careful— make sure to read the instructions properly and use a napkin beneath your hair strands. You don’t want to get dye everywhere. Braided pigtails Similar to the first option, you will section two strands of your hair (one on the left, the other on the right). Then, you will tie them into pigtails, but hold on— you aren’t done yet. After tying them up, braid the two different strands of hair and tie them at the bottom. You’ll then look spooky, but elegant in a way. Flower Style Claw Clips If you have any of these flower-style claw clips in your drawer, you can also use them as an inspiration for Halloween, too. You need to wear your hair up similarly to how you’re wearing a regular claw clip, but clip the flower claw clip instead. A little difference in accessories can also go a long way.

No matter what you plan to wear for Halloween, if you’re going for a themed or spooky makeup look, definitely consider trying these hairstyles. They are absolutely fantastic and gorgeous in their own way. And you’ll definitely end up looking like a vampire or a werewolf queen.