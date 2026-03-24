Don’t Lose Your Creative Spark: How Rising Costs are Pushing Students Away from Their Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With trends from 2016 resurfacing in 2026, the DIY area is making a comeback—especially among students seeking stress relief. However, as crafting is growing in popularity, rising supply costs and tariffs are making sourcing supplies less accessible.

Crafting content has gained significant popularity, with over 390,000 posts using the hashtag #crafttok on TikTok and over 407,000 posts using the tag #craftingideas on Instagram. Tons of these young creators have said that crafting has become both a creative outlet and a coping tool.

Arianna Spearman, known online as Getting Crafty with Ana, says knitting and crocheting have helped her manage stress and stay busy.

According to researchers at Frontiers in Public Health, more than 30 per cent of university and college students struggle with moderate to severe depressive symptoms. The study also explains that hands-on creative activities can provide many benefits, such as a sense of purpose, focus, and accomplishment—factors that help students cope with academic pressures.

However, with the rising costs, it has been difficult for many to keep up with their craft.

Smaller craft retailers face the consequences as well, with many staple items like yarn, beads and paint. A representative at an anonymous family-owned art store in Toronto said supply costs have slowly risen over the last couple of years

“For example, paint for students used to cost $6.99, right? Now we have to sell it for $8.99, $9.99 because we have to have a certain 20 per cent, 30 per cent minimum margin that you have to make as a retail store to survive, right?” the representative explained.

He emphasized that many purchases come from U.S. suppliers, but due to tariffs, importing items has been much more challenging than in previous years. “Since like tariff news and all the uncertainty in Canada, I would say sales are down maybe like 20 per cent, 30 per cent.”

As The Canadian Artists’ Representations states, U.S. tariffs on Canadian art and craft supplies have increased, affecting prices across all products and creating uncertainty for many Canadian artists.

Alison Bustamante, who runs the series “Cool Girl Crafts” on TikTok, says “rising costs do affect me personally because I want to keep creating and doing what I love without it turning into a source of financial stress.”

Despite many financial setbacks, students try to find other ways of continuing their craft.

“So that’s my big suggestion: not to think about buying a bunch of stuff. Instead, what can we transform that we already have?” Spearman added.

Even with the increase in craft supplies, there are alternative ways of helping students manage their stress and continue their crafting hobbies.

Bustamante encourages students to look at the supplies they have around; repurposing different materials can be a lifesaver. Deals can even be found at a local thrift store or in clearance aisles.

There still may be limitations to crafting, but it will never stop that creative spark!