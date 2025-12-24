Cyberfeminist Security: 5 ways to protect yourself from online threats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in the digital age offers numerous advantages, but many argue that its drawbacks can outweigh the benefits, particularly in terms of safety. Online gender-based abuse and sexual violence are steadily increasing, yet existing laws fall far short of providing adequate protection. Women, in particular, face heightened vulnerability to doxxing, threats, cyberstalking, trafficking, and other forms of digital exploitation.

The rapid growth of social media use, remote work, and digital communication has created more avenues for criminals to target individuals, making awareness and preventive measures more important than ever. Being informed about common online threats and knowing how to respond can significantly reduce risk and empower women to engage safely in digital spaces. Below are five effective strategies that can help you better protect yourself from online threats.

VET Job Offers Many women, whether job seekers, freelancers, or remote workers, are increasingly targeted with fraudulent job offers. These scams often advertise high pay for minimal work, only to demand upfront fees, personal information, or banking details later on. Common red flags include requests for payment, promises of unrealistic salaries, and communication from unverified companies with little to no online presence. To stay safe, research any company before applying, verify recruiters through reliable platforms like LinkedIn, avoid paying for applications or training, and prioritize trusted job sites over random offers that appear on social media. Protect Personal Information Sharing too much about your personal life online, whether on social media or professional profiles, can make women easy targets for identity misuse or tailored scams. This often happens when someone you don’t know tries to get personal information, when online quizzes quietly collect private data, or when unexpected calls or emails attempt to trick you into giving out verification codes. To protect yourself, tighten your privacy settings, be selective about what you post, avoid sharing sensitive information like your location or financial details, and ignore any unprompted messages requesting such information. Use Strong Passwords Relying on simple or repeated passwords can put multiple accounts at risk. If one is breached, hackers can often access others using the same credentials. Signs of a compromised account include unexpected login alerts, sudden account lockouts, or password reset emails you didn’t request. To protect yourself, create strong, unique passwords for each account, enable two-factor authentication whenever possible, and consider using a password manager to keep your login information secure. Safeguard Your Photos Stolen photos can be exploited for blackmail, fake content, or identity scams, and women are often targeted in these situations. Red flags include strangers asking for private images, messages claiming your photos have been leaked and demanding money, or suspicious links that could access your device or cloud storage. To stay protected, keep your social media and cloud accounts private, avoid sharing sensitive photos online, and report any threats involving images to the authorities or cybersecurity support immediately. Validate Donation Requests Fraudsters often set up fake charity or crowdfunding campaigns to exploit people’s goodwill and generosity. These scams frequently use emotional stories to pressure urgent donations, rely on images stolen from the internet, or come from organizations that have no official website or registration. To stay safe, only donate to verified charities or fundraisers. Be sure to always double-check campaigns through their official websites, and avoid sending money through random social media posts, forwarded messages, or unfamiliar links. Taking the time to confirm the legitimacy of a cause can prevent you from falling victim to these schemes.

Navigating the digital world comes with incredible opportunities, but it also presents significant risks, particularly for women. From fake job offers and identity theft to photo exploitation, cyberstalking, and fraudulent fundraisers, online threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and widespread. These dangers can affect anyone, but women often face unique forms of harassment and exploitation that require extra caution and awareness.

Ultimately, taking proactive security measures empowers women to navigate the digital space with greater confidence and peace of mind. By prioritizing safety and staying informed about evolving online risks, it’s possible to enjoy the benefits of the digital age while minimizing exposure to harm. Awareness, preparation, and vigilance are not just precautions; they are essential tools for reclaiming control and security in an increasingly connected world.