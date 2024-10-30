Critique And Costume: 5 Films That Double As The Perfect Halloween Look

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, Halloween is more than a holiday to you. It’s a day of self-expression to advertise your creativity to the world and finally try that bold makeup look you’ve been eyeing for months.

Endless scrolling on various social media apps, such as Pinterest and TikTok, has allowed me to see the close connection between Halloween and film. As a self-proclaimed film girl myself, I was intrigued by the cultural impact and wanted to apply the phenomenon to five of my own favourite flicks.

So what is it about these films that are so memorable? And how do their stylistic choices make them such interesting Halloween costumes?

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by none other than Francis Ford Coppola, can only be described as a gothic triumph! From the tragic yet complicated romance between the titular figure and Mina (played by Winona Ryder) to the theme of vampirism as a metaphor for sexual awakening, Coppola creates an eccentrically rich adaptation of Bram Stoker’s original novel. Set in the late 1800s, a young lawyer (Keanu Reeves) is sent to the mysterious Count Dracula’s (Gary Oldman) home to finalize a land purchase and discovers that his wife resembles Count’s late lover, who suffered a tragic death. The film takes inspiration from the filming techniques of early Hollywood, allowing for a truly classic feel. Such is relayed through the film’s costumes, with the pastel dresses of the girls representing their innocence, then stained red through sexual reawakening into vampirism. Mina’s final gown is a deep, passionate red textured with frill. The dress itself, along with her intricate half-up hairdo, works to inspire a beautifully classic Halloween costume — fully complete with vampire teeth. Finding pieces in that deep red will work to emulate the character perfectly.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Finding a film that does the horror-comedy genre justice is almost impossible. Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies is a delightfully refreshing take on the genre, combining relevant humour and all the elements of a good murder mystery. The film’s star-studded cast, including Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson, allows for a whirlwind of iconic moments that raved audiences and critics alike, scoring an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The best thing about this movie? It makes a killer group costume! Layering neon colours, a sturdy pair of jorts and a chunky belt will pay homage to Amandla Stenberg’s Sophie, the surviving protagonist with a complicated past. Emulate Rachel Sennott’s insanely quotable character Alice with a crochet top paired with black leather pants and shimmering pale blue eyeshadow. Accessorize with glow sticks that represent how, even in its darkest moments, Sennott’s perfectly dry wit cements the film as a horror comedy. And finally, with a standard black tank and green cargos — alongside a headlight — you can be Jordan, played by Myha’la, the logical yet morally ambiguous member of this twisted friend group. Her complicated dating history with Sophie, as well as her growing suspicions of her friends’ budding relationships, adds some much-needed external conflict to their already extreme situation. Be sure to put your makeup skills to the test because blood and dirt are key accessories for each. Yes, I’m painfully sparse on the actual details of the movie itself, but with this type of film, you need to watch blind. The fun of it is following these characters on this hilariously creative take of the “Who’s the Killer?” scenario so often played out in classic horror films. Sophie, Alice and Jordan’s dynamic on screen is insanely memorable, with each actor’s performance brilliantly shining in the infamous podcast scene that never fails to make me laugh. Trust me, this group costume is iconic, iconic, iconic.

Brokeback Mountain

Has a film ever stopped you dead in your tracks with just how insanely poignant it is? If not, you’ve clearly never seen director Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain. A landmark in LGBTQIA+ representation of the early 2000s, this film depicts the complicated yet tragic love story of Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, two cowboys navigating their love for one another in 1960s rural America. It paved the way for how queerness is represented in modern film by humanizing the simplest action of love. The film’s main theme is just simply that, and how nobody has the right to deny LGBTQIA+ identifying individuals of love because of their harmful bias. The roles that the film’s actors, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, play in this fight for mainstream representation are admirable, and it’s extremely important to create a space in which queer couples of all kinds can dress up in the same way straight couples can. Ennis Del Mar is reserved and quiet, a tortured soul with a heart of gold. He’s dressed in muted tones that allow him to blend into his surroundings, as he is afraid of being made a target. His most iconic look consists of a white cowboy hat, a beige corduroy jacket, and the muted plaids of his button-up shirt. In contrast, Jack Twist isn’t afraid of his identity, instead led by love rather than fear. His personality is reflected through his daring denim outfits, starkly contrasted by the black cowboy hat he so often dons. Most importantly, his cowboy boots represent his true self — as someone brave enough to stand out against all odds to fuel his desires. This film’s impact is undeniable, and this costume is definitely something “I wish I knew how to quit.”

juno

Honestly, this is a costume I’ve seen quite a few times, but I couldn’t help to include it just because of how much I admire the film’s creative humour. Juno is a film that knows exactly what it is and doesn’t even entertain the idea of changing itself. Following the journey of 16-year-old Juno (Elliot Page) navigating teen pregnancy, this film is delightfully heartwarming and lighthearted. With an ensemble cast including talents such as Michael Cera, J.K. Simmons, and Jennifer Garner, the importance of strong familial bonds and the everlasting gift of friendship shine. Juno herself is an unapologetically weird and relatable character tasked with finding herself through such a physical challenge. Her image is notably associated with a striped shirt that covers her baby bump, layered with thick, durable plaid jackets. Jeans, sometimes layered with a corduroy skirt, are essential. Your most important accessory? A convenience store-sized jug of Sunny-D. Michael Cera’s character, Paulie Bleaker, is your average awkward yet somehow charming teenage boy. His most consistent outfit from the film is his track-and-field uniform, consisting of a red sweatshirt and bright yellow shorts. The outfit is tastefully brought together through the use of yellow sweatbands on his head and wrists. Through the warm tones and creative accessories, this costume allows you to emulate the feeling of watching a fall movie with someone you are truly “in love with… I mean, as friends.”

challengers