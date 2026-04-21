Country’s Biggest Up-and-Coming Star: Ella Langley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From her hit song “Choosin’ Texas” to her newest single, “Be Her,” Ella Langley is bringing back traditional country to a world filled with pop country.

Langley’s country music career rose to fame in 2024, when Riley Green was featured on her song “you look like you love me,” which has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.

The song has been on the charts for over a year and has won countless awards at the CMA (Country Music Association) and ACM (Academy of Country Music Awards), including Song, Single, and Music Video of the Year.

I, myself, was lucky enough to watch Langley and Green perform their two hit songs “you look like you love me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

It was one of the best performances I’ve watched.

Her career has taken off with hit after hit. Langley has become someone country music lovers might call the new queen of country. Country music fans appreciate how she is bringing back traditional country, with a hint of rock and roll.

Her most popular single, “Choosin’ Texas,” has over 130 million streams on Spotify alone. It has dominated the Billboard Top 100 since its release in October 2025 and has just now peaked at number one, surpassing Taylor Swift’s “Opalite.”

Fans have been raving about this song for months and love her take on country music. Langley performed “Choosin’ Texas” at the CMA Awards, where she rocked the stage.

Langley is originally from Hope Hull, Alabama, a recurring theme mentioned in many of her songs. Her discography is celebrated for its great storytelling, and her newest singles, “Dandelion” and “Be Her,” are no exception.

The song emotionally brings her back to Alabama, where she reflects on still knowing who your true self is after getting through hard times.

In the announcement video, she talked about the new single and album, saying, “Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing and resilience. This next record to me has so much growth in it”.

Along with the single, Langley announced her brand new album, Dandelion, to be released on April 10th, 2026. She mentioned how excited she is for fans to hear this album.

The total number of tracks is 18, with “Dandelion” and “Choosin’ Texas” included. She also just announced that she will be going on tour starting May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, to promote the album’s release.

I would say Ella has a top-notch sense of style. She is always rocking denim, long skirts, printed shirts or dresses, cowboy boots, and the most vibrant jewelry.

This undeniably sets her apart from other country artists — she just has a real, raw aesthetic that perfectly matches the beautiful storytelling she adds to her music. I wouldn’t mind sharing a closet with her!

Ella Langley is no regular artist. She is conquering country music with each new release, and there is definitely more in store for her as a singer-songwriter.

The representation of traditional country music, which encompasses emotional, raw lyrics with a focus on acoustic instrumentals, that people begged to have back, is now making a comeback due to her good storytelling and instrumentals.

As a hardcore fan, I am excited to see what we have next. She is exactly what country music needs and is here to stay.