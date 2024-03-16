Cotti Coffee: Student-Friendly Coffee Under $5 Near Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Located on the Yonge Street strip near Toronto Metropolitan University’s Student Learning Center (SLC), Cotti Coffee always has student-friendly prices! So, let’s take you into the Cotti experience.

Picture yourself walking down Yonge Street when you see this bright red and white sign saying “COTTI COFFEE.” As you enter the building, you see a white machine prompting you to give your order. If you suffer from social anxiety or you’re simply not in the mood to talk to anyone, this is the perfect place.

The menu has a variety of options, including hot and cold drinks, pastries, and more. However, the most captivating thing about this coffee shop isn’t the menu, but the prices themselves!

This coffee shop has fantastic deals that you can find either when walking by the shop or on their Instagram account! For example, instead of spending your Monday mornings tired and lazy, Cotti Coffee offered all their drinks for $2.80 and Americanos for $1.50 in January.

The most recent deal applies to every day of the month up until May 31 to celebrate having over 7,000 stores worldwide. Customers can enjoy all drinks for $4.49 or Americanos for $2.99.

With their app, you can also get five coupons to get any drink for $2.50 or an americano at $1.50! Moreover, their coffee is also 100% arabica.

So, how do these deals help students like you? It can help you budget and treat yourself to coffee for less. Once you complete your order, you have the option to dine in, although there are often limited spaces, or you can get take-out.

One advantage is that the SLC is so close that you can walk over with your drink while studying. So check out Cotti Coffee and treat yourself to a decent cup of coffee that doesn’t break the bank.