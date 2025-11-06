Confessions of a Professional Makeup Artist: My Holy Grail Products 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who’s been doing makeup professionally for over eight years, I’ve tested more products than I can count. My kit has evolved a lot, but there are certain products that just never miss.

Here are my holy grails that I couldn’t work without (and why I swear by them):

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

This one is a staple in every makeup artist’s kit for a reason. The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré my go-to moisturizer because it hydrates, softens, and preps the skin perfectly for makeup, without that greasy finish. Whether my client has dry, combination, oily, or textured skin, this never fails me.

Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder (Universal Shade)

I wanted to gatekeep this one because it’s always out of stock, but it is just too good not to share. The Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder (Universal Shade) is the ultimate prep step for a smooth base that still looks like skin. I use it mainly in the t-zone area to control shine and blur pores before applying foundation. It keeps makeup in place all day without feeling heavy or drying it out.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation

The Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation is my go-to foundation for flawless coverage. It’s lightweight but buildable (it layers really well without caking), and keeps your skin as natural as your actual skin. I use it on almost every client, but I especially love it for weddings because it photographs beautifully. Save or Splurge: If Dior’s out of budget, try the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation or the e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation for a similar, natural yet full-coverage finish.

L’Oréal Infallible Concealer

The coverage from this L’Oréal Infallible Concealer is unreal. It blends easily, doesn’t crease when set right, and has recently dethroned all of my high-end concealers. I use it to spot conceal, brighten under-eyes and highlight the high points of the face.

Sephora Microsmooth Powder

This is my top product ever! The Sephora Microsmooth Powder is my secret to that airbrushed finish on the skin. It smooths everything out and adds the softest touch of radiance! If I could only keep one product in my kit, it would probably be this one. Save or Splurge: If you have more money to spare, I would recommend getting the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Finish Blurring & Setting Powder. The blurring effect is amazing, and it has an extremely full coverage, matte finish.

NYX Buttermelt Blush

These melt into the skin like butter, no pun intended. The formula of the NYX Buttermelt Blush blends beautifully (no patchiness here!) and is super pigmented. I love all of their shades, but my favourite has to be “Butta With Time,” a perfect, true pink.

Tarte Big Ego Mascara

If you want volume and lift without clumps, this mascara is the one for you! The Tarte Big Ego Mascara‘s brush grabs every lash, giving that full effect I love for both natural and glam clients. Additionally, it remains in place all day without flaking or smudging. Save or Splurge: If you’re on a budget, Maybelline Lash Sensational or Sephora Size Up Volumizing Mascara deliver that same bold lift and separation for a fraction of the price.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel

This product was an impulse buy, but now I’m not sure how I went without it! Anastasia Beverly Hills’ founder, Anastasia Soare, is known in the makeup community as the “Queen of Brows“ — so who better to trust to create a product meant to keep your brows looking right! The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel locks brows in place without that crunchy feeling, and the hold lasts for hours. There’s also no stiffness or residue — just polished, defined eyebrows that perfectly frame the face. Save or Splurge: Try e.l.f. Brow Lift if you want a similar laminated hold without breaking the bank. It’s just as effective once you master the right amount to use.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Every artist knows the importance of a universal lip gloss. This one by Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb delivers every time! It smooths texture, makes lips look fuller and complements literally any liner or lipstick combo. I always keep several shades, but Fenty Glow is my ride-or-die. Save or Splurge: Try the Maybelline Lifter Gloss if you want that same juicy shine at a drugstore price.

Morphe Jumbo Continuous Prep & Set Mist