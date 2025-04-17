Combatting Hair Loss With PCOS: My Current Hair Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This story mentions eating and medical-related language. This article is based on personal opinion and experience in dealing with PCOS; it is not intended for explicit medical advice.

Is this real life? I wondered after my doctor told me that I had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). What does this mean for me?

Prior to that afternoon’s doctor’s visit, I had no idea what PCOS was. I’d been worried about why my hair was coming out in bunches whenever I brushed it, tied it, or showered lately. Ultimately, when I learned that hair thinning was a symptom of PCOS, I was devastated. Would I just need to accept hair loss?

However, I refused to give up on my hair and decided to do my research instead. I found a number of things to do that can help prevent hair loss.

Although PCOS is currently incurable, there are a lot of existing remedies out there that can help alleviate symptoms.

I’d like to note that although this hair routine worked for me, it’s not guaranteed to work in every case. From personal experience, I’ve found that recommendations require trial and error for what you think works best for your hair type and consulting a professional if you can.

Regular Hair Oiling Hair oiling has to be one of the most effective methods I’ve used to treat my hair. Growing up in a South Asian household where hair oiling is a cultural norm, I learned early from my elders how beneficial it is for scalp and hair health. Hair oiling nurtured my hair to grow thicker and longer. It also added more shine and silkiness to the ends of my hair. During harsh and dry winters, certain oils also helped hydrate my scalp. Here are some of the oils that helped my hair grow longer, thicker, and silkier: Jamaican black castor oil for hydration, thickness, and length

Sesame seed oil for thickness and length

Coconut oil for thickness, length, and hydration

Black seed oil for hydration and shine

Olive oil for hydration and shine

Moroccan argan oil for shine

Witch hazel for hydration I usually apply a mix of these oils to my hair and lather it with them before showering for at least 30 minutes to an hour. Going over my scalp and hair with one to two layers of oil works best. Once in the shower, I wash my hair about two to three times to make sure I get the oil out while not stripping my scalp of its natural oils. Post-shower, I apply a small amount of Moroccan argan oil and coconut oil to the ends of my hair while it is damp and some witch hazel to my scalp as well. I try to do this routine at least twice a week. After trial and error, I found that over-oiling can also cause hair to fall out, so I think two to three times is enough to make an impact. Once again, everyone’s hair type and texture are different, so this exact routine may not work for each person. Eating and Appetite In terms of diet and eating, all I really did and suggest for this is listening to my body. I ate more of what I enjoyed — from sweet to savoury — and watched my hair get thicker again. I also made sure I was taking my vitamins. Fruit smoothies, mac n’ cheese, milkshakes, Caesar salad, seafood, and paninis are some of my personal favourites. So stay attuned to your physical needs and be mindful of your body cues when it comes to food. Stress Management Stress management was crucial for me when it came to hair care. According to the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, stress can be directly linked to hair loss. Implementing coping strategies such as going on walks, journaling, writing poetry, meditating, and spending time with loved ones helped alleviate much of my stress. Another helpful habit I learned to integrate into my routine was taking time each week to go out and do something I enjoy (i.e. going to the mall or my favourite coffee shop) to get a breather from my daily routine. I noticed less hair fall over time when I did the things I was fond of.

Although my hair hasn’t completely stopped falling out due to ongoing PCOS symptoms, it has significantly lessened with a combination of all three habits mentioned above.

Remember that good things take time, and patience is a virtue that goes a long way. I’m glad that through my hair journey, I’ve learned that anything is possible if you put your heart into it!