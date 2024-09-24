CMA Awards nominations announced: Who was snubbed and who should win? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The list of nominees for the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMAs) was just announced in the midst of one of the biggest years for country music! Let’s see who’s in the lead, who was left out, and (in my opinion) who actually deserves to win this year.

There were a few hit country albums released this year, from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter to Luke Combs’ Fathers & Sons to Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind. It almost felt like every artist was converting to country, a genre that has really hit the charts this year with the iconic Twisters movie soundtrack, viral country TikTok dances, and fashion trends, such as cowboy boots and camouflage.

Before we delve into the nominations and my personal opinions on the nominees, I feel as if I should share my favourite country artists and albums from this past year. That way, you can get a vibe of my taste in country music.

My country artists most listened to this year were Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Chris Stapelton. As for albums released this year, I loved Meagan Moroney’s Am I Okay?, Ella Langley’s Hungover, Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well, Zach Bryan’s The Great American Bar Scene and Chris Stapelton’s Higher.

Nominee breakdown

Entertainer of the year

Starting off strong, we’re going to look at the nominees for Entertainer of the Year, which is an important category consisting of some of this year’s biggest names: Luke Combs, Chris Stapelton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen. This award should go to someone who not only has amazing vocals but also embodies an impressive stage presence — essentially, who puts on the best show.

Chris Stapelton is known for his calmer performances while showing off his crazy vocal range. He sounds even better live than on his record.

Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are fun performers who are amazing at interacting with a crowd.

One person who has great vocals and an ability to engage with their audience is Luke Combs — he’s for sure a fan favourite and one of mine as well.

Jelly Roll has to be a good contender, too, because he’s gained popularity this year.

My prediction is either Wallen or Combs will take home Entertainer of the Year.

Album of the year

So many country albums were announced this year, even from some artists you wouldn’t expect, like Beyoncé and Post Malone. Post Malone was nominated four times for his song “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, which went viral on TikTok.

The internet is raging over the fact that Beyoncé wasn’t nominated once for her new country album. Cowboy Carter had a few hit songs but didn’t get the hype that was expected. I personally was not a fan — it didn’t feel like a country album to me.

The artists nominated for Album of the Year were Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Chris Stapelton, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll. I predict that Chris Stapleton or Kacey Musgraves will win this year as their respective work has won fans’ hearts — not to mention they are my personal favourites.

female vocalist of the year

The category of best female vocalist may be the strongest line up of nominees, with some amazing vocalists like country princess Meagan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson. Megan Moroney has become one of the hottest new country icons, rising to fame as quickly as young Taylor Swift with her girl power breakup songs.

I feel like Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson have the best chances of winning this year with their rising popularity. All the contenders deserve to win, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Male vocalist of the year

The nominees in this category have all been nominated multiple times in other categories, so we know it’s going to be a difficult choice. Trying to choose between Luke Combs, Chris Stapelton, and Morgan Wallen is like choosing your favourite child!

If I had to choose, I would choose Chris Stapelton for his amazing album he put out this year and his killer vocals.

Luke Bryan would have been a good nominee this year, but unfortunately, not every amazing artist can be nominated.

Vocal group of the year

The best vocal groups of the year have some class act nominees with hit songs I hear on country radio all the time. The Red Clay Strays and Lady A are really good contenders, but I have a feeling Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band are going to get the most votes from the public.

Vocal duo of the year

The list of nominees for best vocal duo of the year includes Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War and Treaty.

Brooks & Dunn is a classic with many popular hits, so they definitely have a high chance of winning.

My vote would have to go to either Maddie & Tae (after seeing them live this summer) with their iconic songs Shut Up And Fish and Die From A Broken Heart or The War and Treaty for their song with Zach Bryan, Hey Driver.

Single of the year

Single of the year is always a hard category because so many country singles come out in a year. I would say this year’s top contenders are “I Had Some Help,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “White Horse.”

Personally, “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson has my vote because of its amazing instrumentals and vocals. However, “I Had Some Help” might win because of the popularity it got this year.

Song of the year

I love all of the nominees for song of the year, including “The Painter,” “I Had Some Help,” and “White Horse.” I hope “The Painter” by Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, and Ryan Larkins wins because this is its first nomination this year, and it’s such a beautiful love song that makes me want to tear up every time I listen to it.

Musical event of the year

For me, the musical event of the year is the hardest one yet. It consists of so many good collabs, with Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves, Riley Green and Ella Langley.

This one feels wrong to choose a winner, but I would have to vote for “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan, featuring Kacey Musgraves, or “you look like you love me” by Ella Langley, featuring Riley Green, because they both hold a special piece of my heart. Both of these choices are amazing love songs unique in their own way where “I Remember Everything” makes me want to cry and “you look like you love me” makes me want to dance.

Music video of the year

This year’s best music video is an easy one for me! I predict that “I’m Not Pretty” by Megan Moronory should win. This song is so catchy and relatable — it’s constantly stuck in my head.

Musician of the year

Last but not least, we’ve reached the musician of the year category. The nominees in this group always have crazy talent. This year, my vote is going to Jenee Fleenor for the fiddle. If she wins, this will make her sixth year in a row winning this award.

Wrap-up

Now that we have gone through all of the nominees for this year’s CMA awards, it’s clear to see that the nominees were pretty consistent in the categories, seeing that the same artists are nominated multiple times.

I love how country music has had great popularity this year — I hope it stays that way with country music staying on the top charts.