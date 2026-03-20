Bringing Back Critical Thinking to the Book Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a long-time reader like me, you’ll remember a time when reading wasn’t a mainstream hobby. But in the hallways of my high school and on social media, I started to notice a growing trend—reading was becoming popular. At first, I was excited that picking up a book was no longer niche, a hobby only considered for “nerds”. However, all the happiness I once felt quickly vanished when I saw the types of books being published. Critical thinking in our world has never been very high, but as we see now within the book community, this lack of critical thinking is starting to spill over into a space once known for its intellectualism.

Over the past four to six years, TikTok seems to be the place where reading has taken off, the corner of the internet also known as BookTok. For context, the online bookish space has existed for quite some time, going back to roughly the 2010s on YouTube. Whereas BookTok is a relatively new space, primarily where beginner readers today are finding their recommendations, more seasoned readers online most likely started consuming content on YouTube. Therefore, the tastes of the two can be somewhat different, although new “Booktubers” are making their way onto the platform with reading recommendations heavily influenced by BookTok. Certainly, low-quality books were once popular on BookTube, but creators who were around in the early days seem to have grown in their reading tastes—an evolution not yet apparent on TikTok.

For instance, BookTok tends to pick up older works that were once popular, as well as books with limited literary value that contain shallow and/or problematic messaging and flat-out poor writing quality. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing; there are some exceptions.

Expecting More From Readers

As Jananie Velu suggests in one of her YouTube videos, publishers have clearly recognized this trend and continue to publish these kinds of works because that’s what makes them money. However, we should still expect more from readers, whether they are long-time readers or newly introduced to literature. In another YouTube video, “BookTok vs. Critical Thinking,” content creator Joanna (known as JoJae on YouTube) criticizes the praise given to poor-quality books in reviews. The creator suggests, “people don’t differentiate anymore when it comes to loving a book’s vibe. They don’t really realize that you can love something and still be able to criticize [it].” This is where the lack of critical thinking is on full display.

This is not meant to shame what others read or what they enjoy. I’m sure we can all name “trashy” books that we love that had zero literary merit. However, as Joanna puts it, “you should disclose that when you say you love a book.” Reading bad writing for the sake of entertainment isn’t necessarily problematic. However, where I draw the line is promoting works by authors whose content contains harmful messaging. Without a disclosure, these books are not questioned, thus allowing them to be continuously published.

As for beginner readers, they may not know what good writing looks like. So even if they can’t pick up on convenient plotlines, at the very least, they should be able to notice problematic themes and descriptions. The idea of bringing critical thinking back into reading is not meant to suggest only certain book tastes are worthy, or only those who read the highest forms of literature are “real readers.” It is meant to ask readers to be self-aware when engaging with books, to think deeply about what they are feeding their brains and how what they read influences their view of the world. Evolution is possible for new readers and is very important in their reading journey. But they have to first notice the problem.

This is where reading diversely fits in. Publishing has a long history of producing stories of White, straight characters, written by White authors. Only within the past six years have I seen an increasing number of books by minority authors discussed online, and even then, there’s still work to be done. Reading diversely, no matter your preferred genre, expands perspectives.

The Value of English Class

Velu also mentions in her video that there is a reason English class is a required course all four years of high school, at least here in Ontario. I’ve long shared this thought, however unpopular it was amongst my peers. I got annoyed when my classmates would question the value of English class, usually questioning, “When would we ever have to know how to write an essay on [insert book here]?” But this line of thinking completely misses the point of including the subject in the curriculum. Perhaps the education system doesn’t help students realize its value, but to only blame the system takes away the individual’s responsibility to use their critical thinking skills to assess what they are actually learning.

The value of English class not only lies in effective communication (verbal and written), but also in the life lessons it can offer. Engaging with literature is like holding up a mirror to the world. The reflection pointed back at the reader is meant to question what they know and believe, giving them a look into characters and worlds they may not relate to, but exist in reality.

English class taught me how to connect what we read to the real world. If you can understand the intricacies of a novel and what is said both on the page and between the lines, then you will most likely notice the parallels between fiction and today’s society. Likewise, when reading a book that contains problematic content, a reader who has read critically and diversely should be able to pick up on both overt and covert messaging.

Fiction vs. Reality

So it is quite perplexing when readers root for the resistance in their favourite novels, but take the side of the oppressor in real life. Empathy and critical thinking are strongly linked. In our world today, the lack of critical thinking can explain the complete disregard for certain people and communities, and the constant issues they face. Reading critically bridges the gap, giving people the opportunity to learn and understand, encouraging empathy. Having problematic content go straight over your head or downplaying its significance in reviews makes you more likely to do the same when you witness a similar issue in the real world, even if subconsciously.

We live in a time of complacency, where thinking for yourself doesn’t matter, and where people in power can take advantage of those who simply want to turn their brains off. This defeats the purpose of literature in the first place. Yes, it can be a form of entertainment, but it can also transfer knowledge and share ideas.

No matter what you pick up, critically engaging with books is a morally necessary part of reading. Whether that’s noticing plot holes or recognizing harmful language, there is no reading without actively thinking about what the words on the page mean. So, as you begin your next book, I challenge you to go beyond the surface. Literature opens our minds if only we turn on our brains to realize it.