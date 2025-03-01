Black Recognition Is More Than Just A Month – It Extends Beyond

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know Black History Month started as only a week-long celebration?

In 1926, historian Carter G. Woodson declared the second week of February as “Negro History Week” to recognize the contributions of African Americans in U.S. history. It wasn’t until 50 years later that the week expanded into a whole month.

With February ending, we turned our attention to Black history. Classrooms revisited civil rights movements, social media is filled with tributes, and institutions highlight black excellence.

While a month of recognition is necessary, Black students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) feel it’s more than just a calendar event; it’s a reminder of the continued fight for justice, awareness, and celebration.

“I don’t see it as a month. I see it as something that’s ongoing,” said Daniah Spence. She added, “Black History Month is about being seen and recognizing Black people’s contributions throughout history.”

Others I spoke to see the month as a time to recognize historical contributions and see it as a source of hope and inspiration.

“This month sits with me as a feeling of warmth. It gives me hope that everyone is getting recognized for their potency to do things,” said Zachat Ochalefu.

Despite a month of dedication to Black history and culture, the media’s representation of the Black community and the coverage remains heavily curated. Stories often focus on trauma, discrimination, and victimization, which sidelines the present-day activism and real-life experiences of Black people.

Mesha Morgan, a Black student at TMU, expressed the importance of recognizing the unique and diverse experiences of the Black community instead of making them “monolithic.”

“We are just Black, and while that’s cool and it ties us together, we are complex individuals with diverse experiences,” she said. “We are regular people, and I don’t think it’s fair for people to perceive all our experiences as the same.”

Black History Month’s origins date back to the efforts made in the 1920s. While today, this month commemorates those efforts, it also continues to remind us of the work still left to be done.

“I see this month as only a first step towards recognition. Black History Month should be celebrated every month, but until it is, we will appreciate the one month that we have,” said Ochalefu. “This month gives people the confidence to talk about their blackness and their intersectionality who otherwise might be a bit timid to talk about it,” she added.

As Black History Month ends this year, let it remind us that recognition, representation, and celebration aren’t limited to one month; they must extend beyond this month. The conversations started must keep going — this month is only the beginning of a whole chapter in the pursuit of justice and reconciliation.