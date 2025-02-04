Americans Banned TikTok For Less Than 24 Hours. What Does This Mean For Everyone Else?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the month of January coming to a close, lots of Canadians have been hearing many things from our neighbours down south. From the wildfires devastating the coast of Los Angeles to snowfall in Atlanta, we can confidently say that many people are going through the most right now.

To make matters worse, with the end of Biden’s term in office, it’s now Trump’s turn to lead once again. We’ve seen it all happen. The ban on TikTok, the inevitable. But what does it really mean for us Canadians and the rest of the world?

Starting in 2017, when the Chinese social media app merged with its competitor Musical.ly, TikTok grew to be one of the most influential social media platforms in the world. While it didn’t last, it emerged as a potential national security threat for the U.S. government when politicians raised warnings.

When President Donald Trump was first in office back in 2020, he released a statement that he was considering banning TikTok — the very first mention of this nationwide ban — as a retaliation against China’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it actually came into effect on Jan. 18, many TikTok users were prevented from using the app for less than 24 hours. Users received a pop-up message indicating that “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.” “Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” the message read.

Between political and racial biases, Trump’s take on TikTok raises many questions. How different is TikTok’s influence compared to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram?

To many Canadians, much like myself, these decisions feel very unsettling. There seems to exist a duality between xenophobic propaganda and conditional exceptions for political gain, as seen during the 2024 Presidential campaigns when both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris used the app to gain voters.

Luna Peña, a first-year student at Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Journalism, preferred it when the ban actually took place. “In all seriousness, I want it back,” she says. “I got more Canadian content and it was so peaceful. I was even able to see more local food spots.”

Others think that it should be banned in Canada, too.

“I don’t think another country should be watching us. Only Canada,” says Olivia Cianciotta, a second-year student at the University of Toronto, who feels like the app is a harmful influence on the shaping of young minds.

While many are conflicted about the ban, it’s important to understand that TikTok, much like every other app we use, still collects your data. It’s up to our Canadian readers, and others outside the U.S., to do their own research and decide if it’s a platform they would like to incorporate into their lives.