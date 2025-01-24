American Vogue Finally Dares To Dream Again

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

For years, American Vogue has been criticized for its lacklustre covers and predictable editorial content. While international editions like Vogue China, Vogue Arabia and Vogue Taiwan have consistently raised the bar with bold and artistic imagery, the American flagship has often played it safe.

Covers featuring celebrities in uninspired poses and minimal artistic vision have led many people to question the magazine’s relevance. In an era where readers demand more creativity and innovation from their fashion magazines, American Vogue is just not cutting it.

But the December 2024 issue is a pleasant surprise. For the first time in its history, American Vogue has a guest editor: Marc Jacobs. Under Jacob’s creative leadership, the magazine feels like it’s finally taken a (well overdue) risk.

The issue features two stunning covers with Kaia Gerber, photographed by the legendary Steven Meisel and painted by artist Anna Weyant. The result? A striking display that’s worlds apart from the lifeless celebrity covers we’ve come to expect.

These covers are not just beautiful — they’re a reminder of what Vogue used to be: daring, artistic and trendsetting. The issue feels like a return to the kind of editorial creativity that once made Vogue the pinnacle of fashion journalism.

Jacobs, known for his boundary-pushing designs and sharp artistic eye, brings a fresh perspective to the December issue. By stepping into the role of guest editor, he challenges the status quo that has defined Anna Wintour’s leadership in recent years.

The photographed cover alone, with its avant-garde composition and Gerber’s timeless styling, feels more aligned with the daring spirit of Vogue Italia rather than the predictable celebrity fluff of American Vogue. Jacobs’ influence proves that fresh perspectives can breathe new life into the magazine.

I think this photoshoot would have been a great choice for the summer 2023 issue that featured Margot Robbie posing stiffly like a doll in promotion for her film, Barbie. In my opinion, the older cover completely missed the mark — there was so much potential for something amazing, but again, it turned out to be another uninspired celebrity appearance.

The composition and full body shot of Gerber’s look, as well as her hair, makeup, and pose all exude the doll-like appearance Robbie’s cover should have given.

This recent issue is a visually engaging experience, and the abrupt shift raises some interesting questions: has American Vogue grown too comfortable under Wintour’s decades-long leadership? And could more guest editors like Jacobs be the key to revitalizing its creative direction?

In today’s fashion media landscape, artistry is non-negotiable. Readers are no longer content with celebrity gossip and recycled editorial concepts; they want bold, imaginative, and thought-provoking content.

International editions of Vogue understand this, consistently delivering covers and spreads that push the boundaries of fashion storytelling. American Vogue, however, has often fallen short, relying on its legacy rather than evolving with the times.

The December 2024 issue hints at what American Vogue could be if it embraced creativity and innovation more often. It’s not just about putting a new face on the cover — it’s about reimagining what the magazine represents in a rapidly changing industry. Marc Jacobs’ guest editorship is a step in the right direction, but one issue is not enough to signal lasting change.

Anna Wintour’s impact on Vogue and the fashion world is undeniable. However, after over three decades at the helm, her editorial direction feels like it’s become lifeless. Her leadership seems to be holding the magazine back from achieving its full creative potential. The success of the December issue under Jacobs’ guidance suggests that new voices and perspectives could help American Vogue reclaim its position as a leader in fashion media.

It’s time for Vogue to take risks, to allow more guest editors like Jacobs to challenge its conventions and redefine its identity. The demand for creativity is loud and clear, and the magazine must rise to meet it in order to succeed.

The December issue is a promising glimpse of what American Vogue could become: a magazine that celebrates artistry, takes risks, and sets trends rather than follows them. Whether this marks the beginning of a new chapter or remains an isolated moment of brilliance depends on the magazine’s willingness to evolve.

As a reader and fashion appreciator, I hope Vogue continues in this direction. The artistry we see in international editions proves that creativity is not just a luxury — it’s essential. The December issue reminds us of what American Vogue can achieve when it embraces innovation. Let’s hope this is just the start of a much-needed renaissance.