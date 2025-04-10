Am I Rejecting The Digital World?: An Exploration Of Film Photography

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Film photography has started to regain popularity, and many people are seemingly getting more into it — which I’m all for.

It has become a great passion of mine since exploring the art form six years ago. It all began with a disposable camera. I eventually transitioned to a compact film camera, one of my favourite purchases to date, the Canon Sure Shot 80 Tele I bought on Depop.

I was born and raised on the tiny island of Bermuda, and having film photography as an interest felt unconventional at times but also very sacred.

The medium is a rarity and there was nowhere on the tiny 21 square mile island that developed or even sold the standard 35mm film. So, I was left to source and develop my film whenever I had a chance to go overseas.

Living in such a digital age where most people thrive off instant gratification, I have found that shooting film has taught me patience. I love the idea of not knowing how a photo I shot has come out and being left to wonder what the result could be.

The mystical aspect of it is what I enjoy the most. The second I hand in my film rolls for development; I eagerly wait for that notification that my photos have been processed. Once I do get them, I’m filled to the brim with joy — the rush is like no other.

In experimenting with film over the years, my love for this particular medium has led me to reflect on my relationship with the digital world. I have found that the older I get, the more I crave disconnection and distance from this technological era, which is quite ironic considering I’m studying in a media program. I still appreciate its place in society, but there is something quite comforting about the centeredness that comes from disconnecting from my digital habits.

I’m becoming concerned with taking things a bit slower and appreciating certain aspects of life that we tend to overlook. Most times, we are more invested in what’s happening on the internet. I’m not necessarily abandoning all things digital, but more so appreciating the beauty outside of it. There’s a sense of timelessness that comes with shooting film, and if that’s a factor that you are seeking when it comes to capturing memories, then I will always recommend trying the art form out.

Being stationed in Toronto, I now have access to establishments that sell film stock. I also have the luxury of getting my film developed at any moment in a quicker time period.

Although very costly, more Hollywood productions are being shot on film. Who knows, there could possibly be a bigger shift within the industry in regard to the utilization of film.

Eventually, I want to look into purchasing a manual film camera and then start learning how to develop my own film. There is so much more for me to learn and explore, and I’m looking forward to where the analog world will take my next creative endeavours.